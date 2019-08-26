The Neon Coven Presents POKEMON: The 90s Rock Show

The Neon Coven - creators of OSCAR at The Crown, currently running at 3 Dollar Bill in Bushwick, present the New York City premiere of POKEMON: The 90s Rock Show, a throwback parody comedy written by composer Andrew Barret Cox... when he was in the 7th grade.

The show performs at Caveat (21A Clinton Street, New York City) on Friday, September 13th and Saturday, September 14th at Midnight (doors at 11:30pm). Tickets are on sale now ($25 in advance/$30 at the door) and can be purchased at bit.ly/NCPokemon13 and bit.ly/NCPokemon14.

The Neon Coven is blasting off AGAIN! So snap on some bracelets, forget to feed your Tamagotchi, and join us for the all growed up concert premiere of what composer Andrew Barret Cox calls "a show I wrote in the 7th grade!" POKEMON: The 90s Rock Show takes you back to a simpler time, when the world was a little less of a hellhole and none of us knew what "digital fur technology" was. Your forgotten faves will save multiple dimensions from the end of the universe in this poképarody and, baby, we're gonna pretend we're 12 again - but with less bullying and now we can drink. Meowth, that's right.

POKEMON: The 90s Rock Show was written by Andrew Barret Cox, and will be directed by Shira Milikowsky. The cast includes Brandon Alberto, Tony Clements, Brandon Looney, Michelle Martinelli, Mark Mauriello, Kelly McIntyre, David Merino, Hayley Moir, Kim Onah, Deon Shotwell, Bessie D. Smith, Jada Temple, Ryan Thurman, Zofia Weretka, Gwynne Wood, and Lorin Zackular. This two-night-only event is Assistant Produced by Emily Bergquist.



Co-founded by Andrew Barret Cox, Mark Mauriello, and Shira Milikowsky, The Neon Coven is a growing collective creating music performances that tell stories of otherness. We like: queer people, theater in non-traditional spaces, and screaming. NOW PLAYING: OSCAR at The Crown, the immersive nightclub phenomenon inspired by the life and works of Oscar Wilde. www.theneoncoven.com @theneoncoven





