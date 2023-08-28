The McKittrick Hotel to Present Immersive New Show HYPNOTIQUE

The McKittrick Hotel to Present Immersive New Show HYPNOTIQUE

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, will present Hypnotique – A Late Night Sultry Spectacle, taking place exclusively on Friday and Saturday evenings in The Club Car. Tickets for preview performances are currently on sale, with Opening Night scheduled for September 15, 2023.

 The all-new Hypnotique revue offers a unique after-dark experience that envelops you. Audiences will be captivated by spontaneous performances and mesmerizing dancers, accompanied by daring sonic soundscapes in a surreal ambiance.

 

Hypnotique is a collaborative creation between Emursive, Director/Choreographer Whitney Sprayberry, and Creative Director Reginald Robson, with Sound Design and Turntables by MD Silvio Pacini.

 

During the performance, a highly-skilled ensemble cast showcases breathtaking live acts near the audience, enticing them on a hypnotic journey that delves into the deepest fantasies of the mysterious feminine allure.

 

Cocktails inspired by the experience, including the signature Hypnotonique (an electrifying punch made with cucumber-infused vodka, elderflower liqueur, and grapefruit juice), are available from The Club Car’s bar.

 

Performances are offered on Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30PM. General Admission tickets with standing room are currently priced from $65 per person. Reserved seats are also available for an additional fee.

 

All guests must be at least 21 with valid photo ID to attend.

 

Guests are welcome to visit the hotel’s rooftop bar and restaurant, Gallow Green, before the performance. Visit Click Here for menus, reservations, or to customize a private gathering.

 

For tickets and information about Sleep No More, and other experiences at The McKittrick Hotel, visit Click Here.

 

ABOUT THE MCKITTRICK HOTEL

 

The McKittrick Hotel (@TheMcKittrick) is home of immersive theater spectacle Sleep No More (@sleepnomorenyc), dazzling Speakeasy Magick (@speakeasymagick), and intimate live events in Manderley Bar and The Club Car. Guests are also welcome to visit the hotel’s rooftop bar and restaurant, Gallow Green (@gallowgreen), during their stay.

 

The McKittrick Hotel provides a unique location for celebrations and private gatherings of all sizes. The legendary venue is also renowned for presenting one-of-a-kind live concerts, intimate music festivals, and spectacular soirées for Halloween and New Year’s Eve.

 

Located in close proximity to Hudson Yards, Little Island, The High Line, West Chelsea art galleries, and The Meatpacking District, The McKittrick is a not-to-be-missed destination for locals and visitors alike.

 

For additional information, visit Click Here

 




