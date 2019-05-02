The McKittrick Hotel Presents Potions & Planting Children's Tea Party At Gallow Green

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, announces the return of its popular Potions & Planting event for children. The series of charming, family-friendly high tea parties will take place at the hotel's rooftop garden hideaway Gallow Green on select Saturdays this spring and summer: June 8, July 27, August 10 and August 24.

Potions & Planting invites children, ages 5-10, to enjoy a whimsical high tea party with their favorite teddy bear or doll at rooftop oasis Gallow Green. Families are transported to the mysterious world of The McKittrick, while immersed in a secret garden overgrown with blooming vines, trees and flowers.

Gallow Green is inspired by Sleep No More, the richly detailed 360-degree experiential retelling of Macbeth located downstairs. It is outfitted as a Scottish train station overgrown with lush greenery, open air space, and protection from the elements to accommodate guests rain or shine.

During the party, children learn about gardening and the surrounding plants with the hotel's residents, plus create magic potions with special powers to take home. Admission includes a traditional platter of Finger Sandwiches, Mini Sausage Rolls, Cakes and Tarts, with refreshing Pink Lemonade and hands-on lessons in potions and planting. Tea and a selection of seasonal cocktails are also available for adults.



Tickets are $25 per person for this magical family experience. Doll and teddy bear plus ones may enter free of charge and receive a surprise gift. Reservations are required.

The McKittrick Hotel, located in Chelsea near Hudson Yards, The High Line, Hell's Kitchen and the Meatpacking District, is open seven days a week offering a plethora of entertainment options for tourists and locals alike. From the award-winning immersive spectacle Sleep No More and after-hours jazz speakeasy Manderley Bar, to premier entertainment destination The Club Car, there are endless reasons to visit

Gallow Green is located in The McKittrick Hotel at 542 West 27th Street, New York, NY 10001. Reservations are available online at www.mckittrickhotel.com or by calling 212-564-1662.





