Article Pixel Mar. 13, 2020  
The McKittrick Hotel Cancels All Performances for 30 Days in Conjunction with Governor Cuomo's Direction

The McKittrick Hotel has released the following statement regarding its closure:

Per Governor Cuomo's order closing of all Broadway theaters and public gatherings with a capacity of 500 or more effective yesterday, Thursday, March 12, the McKittrick Hotel follows the order for the safety of our casts, staff and patrons.

The McKittrick Hotel which houses the shows Sleep No More, The Woman in Black, Speakeasy Magick and the rooftop Lodge at Gallow Green will close for a period of 30 days through April 12, 2020.

We are working to update our schedule and will rebook your reservations at no extra charge. Your reservation will not expire and can be used at any time. Once our schedule is posted, in the event that you cannot find a suitable exchange date, we will be happy to assist you further.



