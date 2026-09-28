The Cell Unveils 27 Resident Artists for 2027-28 Season

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the cell has revealed a brand new cohort of resident artists who will be presenting a plethora of developmental readings, workshops, and fully staged productions as part of their 2027-28 season.

The cell's Artist-in-Residence Program is for playwrights, composers, theatrical designers, choreographers, and interdisciplinary artists who are developing new and experimental work.

This year the cell has committed to 22 new projects with over 27 resident artists for the 2027-28 cycle. The 2027-28 cohort includes Deepa Purohit, Nancy Sun, Rebecca Salzhauer, Rosie Glen-Lambert, Petron Dee Brown, Salwa Meghjee, Adin Lenehan, Eliyah Smith, Lila Blue, Regan Moro, Spencer T. Campbell, Theresa Buchheister, Piper Hill, Mizuho Kappa, Drew Woodson, Preston Crowder, Miles Purinton, Allison Frasca, Benjamin Benne, Phoebe Farber, Kate Kremmer, Chloe Claudel, Mitchell Polonsky, Kerrigan Quenemoen, Cori Diaz, reid tang, Dominic Finocchiaro, and Erika Ji.

Grantees receive a stipend and a 1-5 week space grant at the cell, a multi-purpose art venue in the heart of Chelsea. The staff at the cell offers each AIR a suite of services including creative development, dramaturgy, casting assistance, technical support to execute theatrical designs, administrative services, 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsorship, marketing, ticketing, videography, and photographic documentation. Projects range from full ticketed events to closed workshops.

Deepa Purohit

Mxx: The Dignity Project

January 2027

Deepa Purohit has MFA in Playwriting from Brooklyn College, the City University of New York and made her Off- Broadway debut at The Atlantic Theater Company in New York City with the World Premiere of her play, Elyria in February/March 2023 (2023 Drama League Award Nominee for Outstanding Production of a Play). She's the recipient of the 2024 Hermitage Greenfield prize, a two-year commission for M[xx]: The Dignity Project, and also a 2024 Asian Women's Giving Circle grant recipient for its development. M[xx]: The Dignity Project will have its first public performance at The Exponential Festival in Brooklyn from January 11-17, 2027. Deepa received the 2023 Laurents/Hatcher Playwriting Award: Citation for Excellence in Playwriting and the 2022-23 Edgerton Foundation Award for her play Elyria. She's a 2023-2030 New Dramatists Resident and a 2022 Atlantic Theater Company commissioned artist (w/NYSCA) for her play Mai & Maa also developed with The Public Theater/Brooklyn College Summer Residency Program (2024). Deepa adapted her play Elyria into a TV series with the 2025 Orchard Project Episodic TV Lab. Deepa co-founded and ran Rising Circle Theater Collective (2000-2012) - centered on the stories of people of color - for 12 years. Member of Ma-Yi Playwrights Lab 2014-2020. Deepa also holds a master's in public health (MPH) from Columbia University, and a BA in History/African Studies: Northwestern University and trained as an actor at the Harlem Theater Company. A former public-school teacher, Deepa teaches/has taught playwriting in the MFA programs at Brooklyn College and The New School and is a communications/public speaking coach for executives working in public education.

Rebecca Salzhauer & Rosie Glen-Lambert

Krav Maga in the Temple Basement Starting this Sunday (bagels to follow)

January 2027

Rebecca Salzhauer is a writer and actor from New York City. A graduate of Yale University, her plays have been developed with Jewish Plays Project, Primary Stages/ESPA, and The Actors Center and recognized by the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, the Terrence McNally New Works Incubator, and Premiere Stages at Kean University. As an actor, she's worked on new plays at Clubbed Thumb, Bay Street Theater, The Tank, St. Lydia's, and LaMaMa. Rebecca is an alum of The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals and a member of the Actors Center's Mentorship Cohort for Emerging Artists. Her writing has been published in the Forward, HowlRound, and the New Haven Independent, as well as awarded Yale's James S. Metcalfe Prize. She co-created and starred in the web series i'm so happy for you!!!!!! and does improv at UCB with her comedy trio, Stress Dream. rebeccasalzhauer.com

Rosie Glen-Lambert (She/Her) is a bicoastal theatre director, writer, and Drama Desk Nominee originally from Los Angeles currently based in Brooklyn. She is Artistic Director and Founder of The Attic Collective, an award-winning Los Angeles theatre company which focuses on new work, radical reimaginings, and devised performances. Rosie served as the Literary Manager and in-house dramaturg of Inkwell Theater in Los Angeles from 2019 to 2022 before leaving to pursue her masters in directing at UC San Diego. Off-Broadway: and her Children (SoHo Playhouse, Drama Desk Nomination), Associate Director A Walk on the Moon (Laura Pels Theatre, Directed by Sheryl Kaller). Other Theatre: Associate Director Bliss (Edinburgh Fringe-ATG and Susan Edelstein Productions, Directed by Sheryl Kaller), Associate Director Babbitt (Shakespeare Theatre Company, La Jolla Playhouse, Directed by Christopher Ashley), Half-Life (HERE Arts Center), Swallows (La Mama), Iphigenia in Splott (Attic Collective). Awards/Honors: Top Of Fringe 2025 and 2019 (Hollywood Fringe Festival), Directing Fellow 2025 (Moxie Arts Incubator Lab), Theatremacher (Alliance for Jewish Theatre). Affiliations: Member of The Kilroys, SDC Associate Member. MFA in Directing: UC San Diego. rosieglenlambert.com

Nancy Sun

PANDAMONIUM!

March 2027

Nancy Sun is a playwright, actor, and American daughter of Chinese immigrants. As a storyteller, she is interested in centering the narratives of 'supporting' characters and making invisible labor visible. In 2026 her play PANDAMONIUM! was named the 1st place winner of the 'A is For' Playwriting Contest, an official selection of the Seven Devils Playwrights Conference, a finalist for the Ojai Playwrights Conference, and a semi-finalist for the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference. At Primary Stages ESPA, she was a 2026 Rockwell Scholar and a member of their 2024-25 Echoes Writers Group. Finalist: 2026 Under Construction PlaywrightsGroup at Road Theatre, 2025 Target Margin Theatre Institute Fellowship; semifinalist: 2026 Princess Grace Playwriting Fellowship, 2026 Cherry Lane Playwrights Collective, 2025 SignpostFellowship, 2018 SPACE on Ryder Farm Creative Residency. As an actor, her select stage credits include Junk (Arena Stage), The Hard Problem (Studio Theatre), and Marginal Loss (world premiere, Humana Festival at Actors Theatre of Louisville). Onscreen, she has performed in Showtime's 'Homeland,' TVLand's 'Younger,' NBC's 'The Slap,' and the Warner Brothers' film Going in Style. MFA: Hunter College, 2028. @thenancysun www.thenancysun.com

PETRON DEE BROWN

Stand Right There and Perish

March 2027

Petron Dee Brown is a Bahamian-born multi-faceted writer and artist. He is the recipient of the Inaugural Dramatists Guild Foundation National Fellowship for Playwriting and the Mabel P. Robinson Emerging Artist Award at the 2024 International Black Theatre Festival. He received an MFA from the University of Southern Mississippi where he was inducted into the Graduate Student Hall of Fame. He has also received both a Distinguished Achievement and Honorable Mention for the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, runner-up for the David Shelton Playwriting Award, and the KCACTF/LORT ASPIRE John Cauble Award, and was a 2025 Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference Semi-finalist. Petron was recognized as the Live Arts: WATERWORKS x The Bridge Artist for his work. Petron also holds a dual bachelor's degree in Environmental Studies and Theatre from the University of the Ozarks where he recently returned to direct the world premiere of his play, Tingum in Da Bush Ean Get No Name. In Hattiesburg, MS, He premiered a TYA play that he co-wrote as a part of a grant commission from the Hattiesburg Arts Council. He served as the Script Assistant to the Pulitzer-prize finalist Playwright Aleshea Harris on her World Premiere play, Feast of Rabbits, at Playwrights Horizons (2027). His work has been developed at the cell, Conch Shell Productions, Billie Holiday Theatre, HB Studio, New Federal Theatre, University of the Ozarks, and University of Southern Mississippi. He currently serves as the Playwriting and Acting Workshop Coordinator at New Federal Theatre, along with the Program Director of the NFT's Solo Performance Collective. At present, his ever-evolving identity as an artist lies in a Melting Pot of Caribbean/West Indian culture both clashing and combining with American culture.

Salwa Meghjee

Obligate Carnivores

April 2027

Salwa Meghjee is a Muslim-Indian-Floridian writer. She is a graduate of the Playwrights Program at Juilliard, and holds a BA from UC Berkeley and an MFA from Northwestern. She has developed plays with her and collaborator Sarah Marlin's production company Pizza Party Press, as well as Soho Rep, Playwrights' Center, The New Victory, Pipeline Theatre, and more. She is an ensemble member of the New York Neo-Futurists, and by day she is the Partnerships Associate at Play On Shakespeare. Her plays are surreal, darkly comic, lean into the serendipity of live theater, and illuminate the big unnameable feelings we all experience. They have fun titles such as Love Jihad <3 (Clubbed Thumb Biennial Semi-Finalist), U-Haul Mesbians, Ender's Gay, D-Wording (EnActe NYC New Works Incubator Winner), Partners (Exponential Fest 2027), Never Forget That Jasper Cullen Was a Confederate Soldier, and, written with her twin sister Samah, The Better Banana (Brooklyn Publishers).

Adin Lenahan

Pooh Christ

May 2027

Adin Lenahan is a writer and performer. They are the 2026 Page 73 Playwriting Fellow. Their work has been seen at Abrons Art Center, Ars Nova, The Brick, Dixon Place, Culture Lab LIC, Judson Memorial Church, The Kraine, The New Ohio, The Tank, Theater for the New City, Paradise Factory, wild project, diners, drive-ins, and dives. Finalist: Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellowship. Semifinalist: Terrence McNally New Works Incubator, Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, Playwrights' Center's Jerome Fellowship, The Frank Moffett Mosier Fellowship. They are a producer for Undiscovered Countries, an incubator of live performance based in Brooklyn. AdinLenahan.com

Eliya Smith

Biography

May 2027

Eliya Smith is a writer from Ohio. Off-Broadway: Dad Don't Read This (NYT Critic's Pick, Phyllis Anderson Prize), Grief Camp (Atlantic Theater Company; Keene Prize Finalist, Venturous Grant), Two Girls (Upcoming, Cherry Lane Theatre). Other plays: Deadclass, Ohio (with the Goat Exchange; Tank Core Season, Ice Factory Festival, Reboot Studios Grant), Memonica (HERE Arts Center), Then We'll Rest and Biography (ISLE Theater Company). Additional Support: American Repertory Theater, Foundation for Contemporary Arts, Ars Nova, Portland Theater Festival, Working Barn Incubator Program. Proud Member EST Youngblood; Company Member and Resident Playwright at The Goat Exchange. MFA UT Austin.

Lila Blue

Tremelo

May/June 2027

Lila Blue (all pronouns) is a composer, writer, performer, and folk musician from New York City. Their work explores grief, epigenetics, disability, queer mischief, and often includes collisions with a ghost or two. Blue has performed and composed professionally for fifteen years, including a six-year run co-starring in The Kilbane's Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel-nominated Weightless, and co-composing a 52-song score for a production of The Cherry Orchard presented at Under The Radar (2019 & 2020). For over a decade they have toured and performed internationally, releasing four records to critical acclaim. In 2024, Blue was a winner of Kerrville's Grassy Hill New Folk Award for Emerging Songwriters. Blue has also composed for film and television, most notably MTV and Lifetime. In the words of Ann Powers (NPR) 'they bring an incredible authority to songwriting and singing...enormous fearlessness and panache.' Starting this fall, they are a '26/'27 Joe's Pub Working Group member and are absolutely honored to be a '26/'27 resident artist at the cell! Blue's original music-theater piece, SEE/UNSEE, is set for a world premiere production at HERE Arts Center with support from NYSCA and OperaAmerica in March 2027. @lilablueofficial / lilablueofficial.com

REGAN MORO

Nazi Mind

June 2027

Regan Moro is a playwright and actor from the North Country of upstate New York. She received her BFA from the University of Michigan, is an alum of the Professional Training Company at Actors Theatre of Louisville, and is a fellow in the Lila Acheson Wallace American Playwrights Program at The Juilliard School. Her plays-burn for You, Tremolo, and Nazi Mind-have received support from Ojai Playwrights Conference, the New York State Council on the Arts, Fault Line Theatre's Irons in the Fire, Pride Plays in association with MCC and Rattlestick, Great Plains Theatre Conference, and Huron Station Playhouse in Los Angeles. Regan's plays have also been Finalists for the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, the Terrance McNally New Works Incubator, the Princess Grace Award, and Theatre 503's International Playwriting Award, and have been nominated for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, the Weissberger New Play Award, and the Ollie New Play Award from the Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation. Regan completed a residency at Millay Arts, and is a 2026-2033 Resident Playwright at New Dramatists. She is currently under commission from Manhattan Theatre Club, the Lucille Lortel Theater, and Audible Theater, and has multiple projects in development with Rachel Chavkin, Shayok Misha Chowdhury, and Danya Taymor. She's the middle of three sisters, and the funny gay aunt to four little boys.

THERESA BUCHHEISTER & SPENCER T. CAMPBELL W/ TITLE:POINT

Emphasis Mine

June 2027

Theresa Buchheister (they/them) is an artistic director, curator, venue operator, theater maker (writer, director, performer, producer, designer) and voiceover artist (director, engineer, performer, researcher and teacher). Between 2004-2024 they founded a few projects: Title:Point (an experimental theater company), The Exponential Festival (a Brooklyn-based experimental art festival that happens every January), Vital Joint (a weird basement venue focused on alt comedy, music and durational performance), ?!:New Works (a short form festival with different split bills every night for as many nights as possible), and SalOn! (a gathering of theater people, dancers, poets, musicians, chefs, scientists, doctors, activists, lawyers, freaks and others). They also received an OBIE for their time as artistic director of The Brick Theater and Brick Aux, was a collective member of DIY venue Silent Barn, was a frequent collaborator of Jeff Stark, Night Market and Secret Parks, performed in Richard Foreman's The Gods are Pounding My Head aka Lumberjack Messiah, was a manager at a bunch of bookstores (The Strand, The Drama Book Shop, Housing Works, The Unoppressive Non-Imperialist Bargain Book Shop) and has directed lots of audiobooks, cartoons and podcasts (How Music Works, Pokemon and The Last Days of Cabrini Green).

Spencer Thomas Campbell (he/him) writes plays and fiction. Recent work with Title:Point includes Chroma Key, Biter (Every Time I Turn Around), Never Odd or Even, and Everything of Any Value. His fiction has appeared in X-R-A-Y, The Cambridge Literary Review, This Recording, and other publications. An excerpt from his novel In the Failsafe was included in the experimental fiction anthology Praxis (Dostoevsky Wannabe Press). His story 'Recentish' was one of Wigleaf's Top 50 Very Short Fictions of 2024. He lives in Brooklyn with his wife, Jaime, and his daughter, June. He is writing a novel for children.

Title:Point is a theater company. Title:Point was founded in 2006 by Theresa Buchheister and Samara Naeymi. Together, they presented original plays Q&Y: A Brief Comedy About Death, JourneyPath: An Experiment in Rightness, Mythic Figurations, as well as Antigone (Malina/Brecht/Sophocles) most often at The Ontological Theater in St Marks Church and the basement of The Drama Book Shop. Upon Naeymi's exit, Ryan William Downey joined in 2009. From 2009-present, Title:Point has created 8 original shows (FIELD 309, Everything Of Any Value, Post:Death, Pair of Dice, Sleeping Car Porters, CHROMA KEY, Biter (Every Time I Turn Around), Never odd or eveN), presented The Mind King (Richard Foreman), made films (BLOOD POLAROID, Mandatory Hypnosis, Periscope (with Object Collection), founded The Exponential Festival, SalOn!, Gestating Baby, 100% Parties, and ?!:New Works and did many special events (The Room, durational readings of novels like The Wild Boys, Ulysses and The Outsiders, SPACETRUCK (The Night Market, The Silent Barn, CATCH), as well as presenting often at Little Theater (Dixon Place). They operated out of The Silent Barn from 2013-2016 and ran Vital Joint from 2016-2020. Most recently, they presented a reading of EMPHASIS MINE at Life World as part of The Exponential Festival, presented a portion of VIVIAN OBLIVIAN at Brick Aux, and Uh Oh Manifest(o)ing! at Target Margin as part of their Nonsense Labs.

PIPER HILL

How We Came to Build the House that Looks Like Me

August 2027

Hi I'm Piper Hill (he/him) I'm a performer/composer/theater artist/gamer from central Ohio, Myaamia and Kaskaskia land. Now I live on Canarsee-Lenape land in Brooklyn. I make game musicals. By game musicals, I mean musicals that are games, games that are musicals or musicals that are made out of games. My Sims musical -- How We Came to Build The House That Looks Like Me -- tells the story of the guys who live inside of me, with visuals animated using The Sims 3 and 4. I'm also making an RPG called Small Dragon that has songs in it, so it's a musical too. It's about constructing a retroactive trans boyhood through artifact and fantastical and spooky mini-worlds, and also friendship and dress-up games. In the meantime, I've been a core collaborator with Spirits Go Blah (César Alvarez & Emily Orling) as a creative technologist, music director, performer, and many other roles. I also do a lot of other things for other people. Some other things... I'm currently an MFA Student at Bard College (during the summers!) I did an MA at Dartmouth in 'Digital Musics,' I went to UChicago and Oberlin for undergrad, and my favorite non-creating activities include karaoke, hanging out with friends, watching cartoons, and playing video games. FREE PALESTINE!

MIZUHO KAPPA

My Divine Parasite

August 2027

Mizuho Kappa is a choreographer and performing artist originally from Osaka, Japan, with a degree in Entomology. Kappa is currently a Resident Artist at LaMaMa. As a performer, she has recently performed with Punchdrunk's Sleep No More NY, Peridance Contemporary Dance Company, Yoshiko Chuma & The School of Hard Knocks, Zvi Dance, and Ballet Collective, among others. Her interdisciplinary choreographic works have been presented at The Shed, La MaMa, Gene Frankel Theater, TheaterLab, CPR, The Brick, Ars Nova, NOoSPHERE ARTS and more. She frequently collaborates with cross-disciplinary artists, including a neuroscience researcher, a transmedia playwright, a hybrid writer, and a puppet designer. These collaborative works have been showcased at the New Museum, New York Hall of Science, Open Source Gallery, Grace Exhibition Space, City University of Hong Kong, House of Yes, the Chocolate Factory, and beyond. Kappa is a commissioned choreographer for Peridance Contemporary Dance Company '25 Season and a recipient of the GALLIM Moving Artist Residency '25, Mark Morris SharedSpace Residency '26 and Triskelion SPLIT BILL '26. Her choreographic voice is recognized for conveying narrative through raw expression, unexpected physicality, and striking surrealistic tableaux, described as 'evoking and unhinged' by Brooklyn Magazine and 'potent' by The New York Times.

DREW WOODSON

Smoke

September 2027

Drew Woodson is a Western Shoshone playwright and educator based in New York City. He has had his work read in multiple theaters across New York, including Rattlestick Theater, where he was asked to open the first annual Northeastern Native Arts Festival with his play, Your Friend, Jay Silverheels. For this same work, Drew was named Yale's Young Indigenous Playwright of 2021. Recently, Drew served as the Native Artist for the Four Directions Artist Residency, a four-week program held across four states that culminated in a reading of his new work, Smoke, at Kansas City Repertory Theater. He also recently completed multiple workshops of his play, From Above, at NYU, Yale, and UC Berkeley, and his short play Four Sisters, Waiting For an Exit, received its off-Broadway premiere as part of the 2025 24 Hour Play Festival. As a writer, Drew seeks to tell stories where Native people are allowed to take up space, be complicated, and ultimately be more than a storytelling device. Drew is an MFA Graduate from the Dramatic Writing department at NYU, an alum of the Page73 Writing Group, and a current member of The Public Theater Emerging Writers Group. Drewwoodson.com

PRESTON CROWDER

Donny Ray Wears Many Faces

September 2027

Preston Crowder is a playwright whose work uses comedy, absurdity, and genre to explore nuanced questions of morality, identity, and belonging. Productions including BOCKING (Baltimore Center Stage, 2026), Black To Save The Day (The Fire This Time Festival, 2026), My Dead Boyfriend Is A Robot (Oberlin College, 2024), and Don't Look Black (Tennessee Playwrights Studio, 2022). From 2024-2025, Preston served as the TOW Foundation Playwright-In-Residence at The New Group. Additional recognition includes The National Black Theater, Blackboard Plays, and the Del Shores Foundation. A graduate of The New School of Drama and Oberlin College, Preston has also served as Visiting Professor of Theater and Africana Studies at Oberlin.

Allison Frasca & Miles Purinton

CZAR

October 2027

Allison Frasca studied at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts (Atlantic Acting School) and has since transformed into a harbinger of theatrical chaos. She has appeared Off Broadway and in various comedy venues throughout the city. She was a member of 'Giant Skybeam Presents' appearing in 2002, Carol'd, and Beach Justice (The Second City NY). Theatrical writing credits include All Star: The Best Broadway Musical, a jukebox musical where every song is 'All Star' by Smash Mouth (Foresight Theatrical), and the book for 'The Guild: The Musical' (The Other Palace's MTFest UK 2026), CZAR (The City Reliquary Museum) and Spectre Projector (Caveat's Projector Fest).

Miles Purinton earned his Master's Degree in Acting from the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School in the UK. Throughout his career, he has worked with companies such as Second Stage, The New Group, Lincoln Center, Penguin Rep, and Loading Dock Theatre. Standout projects include Lars von Trier's Dogville and world premiere plays by Lainie Robertson and Wendy Kesselman. He was the voice of Charlie Brown in the first Peanuts merchandise to be approved by the Schulz estate after Charles Schulz's death.

BENJAMINE BENNE

Leviathan

October/November 2027

Benjamin Benne (he/him) was named part of "LA Vanguardia: The Latino innovators, instigators, and power players breaking through barriers" by the Los Angeles Times. His produced plays include Alma (Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre, American Blues Theater, ArtsWest Playhouse, Curious Theatre Company, Central Square Theater, The Spot, Chance Theater, Passage Theatre Company), In His Hands (Mosaic Theater Company, First Floor Theater), Manning (Portland Stage, Crowded Fire), Wave After Wave (Actors Theatre of Louisville), and What / Washed Ashore / Astray (Pillsbury House Theatre). Forthcoming productions in 2026 include at the very bottom of a body of water (World Premiere: Boston Court Pasadena) and Fantasma (World Premiere/Off-Broadway Debut: Primary Stages). Additionally, his work has been developed by the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Playwrights Conference, Great Plains Theatre Festival, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Williamstown Theatre Festival, The Public, Roundabout Theatre Company, New York Theatre Workshop, The New Group, Playwrights Realm, Colorado New Play Festival, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, The Old Globe, and Two River Theater, among many others. He has been awarded Ojai Playwrights Conference's Dr. Kerry English Award, Portland Stage's Clauder Competition Grand Prize, American Blues Theater's Blue Ink Playwriting Award, Arizona Theatre Company's National Latinx Playwriting Award, and KCACTF Latinx Playwriting Award, among others. He has been commissioned by South Coast Repertory and Seattle Repertory Theatre. MFA: David Geffen/Yale School of Drama. www.benjaminbenne.com

PHOEBE FARBER

Wishbone

November 2027

Phoebe Farber is a playwright and co-founder of Swan Dive Theater Collective, based in Montclair, New Jersey. Phoebe's plays have been seen at Dixon Place, The New York International Fringe Festival, Emerging Artists Theatre, Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage, The Depot Theater, The Bickford Theater, Jersey City Theater Center, The Irvington Short Play Festival, Up Theater and Nora's Playhouse. Playwriting fellowships include Writers Theatre of New Jersey and The Ground and Field Theater Festival at UC Davis. Commissions include Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage and Vivid Stage. Psychodrama was part of the 2019 season at Vivid Stage. She is the recipient of a NJ State Council on the Arts fellowship award. She is currently working on a musical (as book writer) about the generational divide between older and younger feminists called Out of the Garden. Phoebe is an adjunct professor at Montclair State University and a Fulbright Scholar. She is co-author of the book Igniting the Spark: Activating your Creative Mind, published by Kendall Hunt.

KATE KREMMER W/ THE GOAT EXCHANGE (Chloe Claudel, Mitchell Polonsky & Kerrigan Quenemoen)

Charlatans

December 2027

Kate Kremer is a playwright and the publisher of 53rd State Press. Her works have been presented at the Collapsible Hole (kUnST fEsT/Immediate Medium), JACK (Exponential Festival), The Public Theater (Weasel Festival), the Flow Chart Foundation, Dixon Place, the Bushwick Starr Reading Series, wild project (SFX Fest), the Motor Company, Brooklyn College, Kenyon College, and the Figge Art Museum. She was a finalist for the Princess Grace and Dennis and Victoria Ross Foundation Awards, and she received an honorable mention for Leah Ryan's FEWW. Her writing has appeared in Fence, HowlRound, and CultureBot. Her play uncollected trash collection was published by 53rd State Press and The Intimacy: Blue Minutes is forthcoming from Community Mausoleum.

THE GOAT EXCHANGE is an interdisciplinary performance company founded in 2016 by Chloe Claudel and Mitchell Polonsky. We bring together artists from across disciplines to create live art, film, public installation, and experimental theater. We enjoy working with old films, new plays, verbatim transcripts, classic texts, and ladybugs. We have developed over 20 original productions in theaters nationally and internationally and a range of site-specific venues from a museum to a swimming pool to a football stadium to a kitchen sponge. Recent projects include TWO GIRLS (Cherry Lane Theater), RADIO BETTE, TIME PASSES (for Ellen Brody) at Target Margin, SWEET BIRD at the Barn at Lee / Provincetown Tennessee Williams Festival, NOT NOT NOT NOT NOT ENOUGH OXYGEN / ESCAPED ALONE at Torn Page, and DEADCLASS, OHIO with Eliya Smith at the Tank.

Cori Diaz

18 West 11th Street

January 2028

Cori Diaz has had her plays workshopped with LaMama's Experiments, SheNYC Arts, LaGuardia Performing Arts Center's Rough Draft Festival, Ensemble Studio Theatre LA, Abingdon Theatre Company, The Bechdel Group, Playwrights on Park, and Concord Theatricals' Off-Off Broadway Festival. She was a finalist for the Goldberg Play Prize and a semifinalist for the Ojai Playwrights Conference, O'Neill Playwrights Conference, the Stanley Drama Award, The Civilians' R&D Group, and the Rattlestick Van Lier Fellowship. She is a member of the 2026 Moxie Arts Incubator, the 2026 24 Hour Plays: Nationals Cohort, the PlayPenn Playwrights Cohort, a recent member of Life Jacket Theatre's Writer's Room, and a recipient of the EST/Sloan commission. BFA: NYU Tisch, Department of Dramatic Writing. coridiaz.com

reid tang

FUCKBOY

February 2028

reid tang writes plays and things shaped like plays. Their work includes Isabel (NAATCO), DEBT (co-written w/ Adrian Einspanier), WORK HARD HAVE FUN MAKE HISTORY (Clubbed Thumb Summerworks), FUTURE WIFE (Relentless Award Honorable Mention, Goethe-Institut Beijing, Theatertreffen Stückemarkt), and Party in a Google Sheet (New Georges). Currently, they're a resident playwright at New Dramatists, and a recent fellow at MacDowell and the Target Margin Institute. In the past, they've been part of Ars Nova's Play Group, the New Georges Jam, Clubbed Thumb's ECWG, and NYTW's 2050 Fellowship. They grew up in Singapore and presently live in Brooklyn, NY. reidtang.com

DOMINIC FINOCCHIARO

It's Always the End of the World

February 2028

Dominic Finocchiaro is a Brooklyn-based playwright whose writing has been produced and developed around the country, including with Actors Theatre of Louisville, The Civilians, Clubbed Thumb, the Echo Theater, the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, the Flea Theater, the Kennedy Center, the National New Play Network, The New Group, PlayPenn, Portland Center Stage, and the Roundabout Theatre, among others. He is a MacDowell (x3), Marble House, and UCross Fellow. He is a graduate of Reed College (BA), Columbia University (MFA), and the Juilliard School (Lila Acheson Wallace Fellow). His plays how it feels to fall from the sky and The Found Dog Ribbon Dance were published by Broadway Play Publishing Inc. and are available for purchase online. He is currently a Ph.D. student in Theatre and Performance at the Graduate Center-CUNY.

ERIKA JI

Passage to My Parents

March 2028

Erika Ji is a cross-genre composer-storyteller who loves soaring melodies, dream worlds, and stories that challenge our preconceptions about what is true, good, or worth wanting. Her works include Yoko's Husband's Killer's Japanese Wife, Gloria (5th Avenue Theatre Commission, NAMT, O'Neill National Music Theater Conference, Orchard Project, Relentless Award Finalist, Vivace Award), VISARE (New Music USA Creator Fund, New Voices Project Winner), four; interwoven (NMTP Commission, Greenwich House Uncharted), Starsong (Rattlestick Theater, Kaufman Music Center), and Passage to My Parents (NYSCA, Johnny Mercer Writers Grove). She was recently awarded Theater Latté Da's NEXT Generation Commission. Erika has been an artist-in-residence at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), Millay Arts, VCCA, and the Wurlitzer Foundation. She has performed as a pianist, accordionist, and vocalist on Broadway (Cabaret, Kimberly Akimbo) and national TV (CBS Sunday Morning). BS Stanford, MFA NYU. erikaji.com

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