Cast and Creative Team Set for HENRY IV at New York Classical Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York Classical Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for Henry IV. The production marks NYCT’s 25th anniversary season.



Directed and adapted by Burdman, performances will take place June 11-June 30 in Central Park (Central Park West & West 103rd Street), July 2-7 in Carl Schurz Park (East 87th Street & East End Avenue), and July 9-14 in Battery Park and Castle Clinton (Battery Place & Broadway). This production will be the only Shakespeare to appear in Central Park this summer. All performances are free and open to the public.



All rehearsals for Henry IV are also free and open to the public. Rehearsals began May 13 and will continue through June 6th across New York Classical Theatre’s 12-acre Central Park space (West 103rd & CPW) daily from 10:00 AM-3:30 PM, except for Fridays.



Thought to be written between 1596 and 1598, this production is a blending of Shakespeare’s Henry IV, Parts 1 & 2. The plays chronicle the civil strife during the reign of King Henry IV and the rise of young Prince Hal, who, under the tutelage of Sir John Falstaff, will become one of England’s most beloved rulers, Henry V.



Henry IV stars Nick Salamone (NY Classical: Cymbeline, King Lear) as Henry IV, Juan Luis Acevedo (Cuarto Adentro, Fuenteovejuna) as Northumberland/Lord Chief Justice, Ian Antal (NY Classical: Romeo & Juliet, Macbeth) as Prince Hal, Anique Clements (National Black Theater’s The Savage Queen) as Poins/Mortimer, Ian Gould (NY Classical: Romeo & Juliet, A Midsummer Night’s Dream) as Owen Glendower/Westmoreland, John Michalski (Herzl, NY Classical: King Lear, Hamlet) as Sir John Falstaff, Carine Montbertrand (Classical Theatre of Harlem, The Acting Company, Soho Rep.) as Mistress Quickly/Worcester, Nuah Ozryel (The Vagrant Trilogy, Rest Upon the Wind) as Sir Walter Blount/Pistol, Briana Gibson Reeves (Made By God, NY Classical: Richard III) as Lady Percy/Bardolph, and Damian Jermaine Thompson (Toni Stone, Little Rock) as Hotspur/Lancaster.



The creative team includes director and adaptor Stephen Burdman (NY Classical Artistic Director), production designer Kindall Almond (CSC: black odyssey, Mint: Partnership), voice and speech coach Nora Leonhardt (NY Classical: King Lear, Richard III), assistant voice and speech coach Dr. Joan Melton (NY Classical: The Importance of Being Earnest (Two Ways), The Rivals), fight director Sean Michael Chin (NY Classical: Richard III, Cymbeline), movement coach Brendan McMahon (Lincoln Center: The Firebird, Right of Spring; Public: La Divina Caricatura), supervising producer Yetti Steinman (NY Classical: Cymbeline, Romeo & Juliet, MTC: The Father, Drama League DirectorFest), production stage manager Caroline M. Pastore (Minetta Lane, Westport Country Playhouse), assistant stage manager Bianca Puorto (To Kill a Mockingbird, Hurricane Party), wardrobe supervisor Laura Cuevas (The Script in the Closet, Roundabout Theater Company), and casting by Stephanie Klapper. Fleurette Modica and Kellie Williams serve as production assistants.



All performances run from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. New York Classical Theatre requests that all planning to attend make a free reservation for access to the Digital Playbill and for inclement weather updates. Walk-up participants are welcome on a first-come, first-serve basis on the day of the performance based on the size of the park lawn. Free reservations, performance details, and weather updates can be found at https://nyclassical.org/henryiv.

Comments