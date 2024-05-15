Photos: First Look at INVASIVE SPECIES at The Vineyard Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Invasive Species has just released brand-new production photos from its limited engagement at The Vineyard’s Dimson Theater (108 E. 15th Street). The production, written by and starring Maia Novi, is executive produced by Jeremy O. Harris, and is reuniting the cast and creative team from its 2023 world-premiere at The Tank.

Invasive Species is produced by Folk Productions, Danielle Perelman, and Arterial Projects, and is directed by Pulitzer Prize finalist Michael Breslin.

Invasive Species began previews on Tuesday, May 7 ahead of a Wednesday, May 15 opening night. This limited 8-week visiting engagement at The Vineyard will play through Sunday, June 30.

Transferring from the 2023 production include Maia Novi, Raffi Donatich, Sam Gonzalez, Alexandra Maurice, and Julian Sanchez. Invasive Species is directed by Pulitzer Prize finalist Michael Breslin (Circle Jerk) with Louisa Jacobson (“The Gilded Age”) serving as assistant director.

An Argentinean actor tests the limits of her American dream in Invasive Species, an outrageous true story about lying to live, living to lie, and how immigrating to the US might just be the role of a lifetime.

Jeremy O. Harris executive produces through his company with Josh Godfrey, bb2. Additional producers include Amauta Marston-Firmino, associate producers David Tao & Benjamin Nelson, and co-producers Vaughn Feighan & Chase Landow, Tira Harpaz, Brandon Sanchez, and Rachel Weiss.

Invasive Species is an exclusive commercial booking at The Vineyard’s Dimson Theatre.

