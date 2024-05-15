Listen: SINGULAR SENSATION Releases Miniseries on the Making of RENT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Podcast Network has released the second miniseries of the new podcast, “Singular Sensation: The Triumph of Broadway,” hosted by journalist and Broadway columnist Michael Riedel. Based on his critically acclaimed book of the same title, the newly released miniseries is centered around the making of Rent.

The “Singular Sensation” podcast dives deep behind-the-curtain into the legendary shows of the 90’s, including Rent, Angels in America, The Producers and Sunset Boulevard. The series integrates Michael’s narration with his exclusive, never-before-heard, taped audio interviews with iconic artists from Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim, Patti LuPone, and more.



The Rent miniseries explores the creation of the landmark musical with those who were there, featuring never before heard interviews with Daphne Rubin-Vega, Adam Pascal, Michael Greif, Julie & Allan Larson (Jonathan Larson’s sister and father), Kevin McCollum, Jeffrey Seller, Robyn Goodman, Jim Nicola, Don Summa, Drew Hodges, Manny Azenberg, Richard Kornberg, Angela Wendt and more.



Rent marks a major turning point in the history of American musical theatre. Before Rent, the British spectacles dominated - Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, Cats, and Sunset Boulevard. When Rent, composed and written by Jonathan Larson, exploded onto the scene, the show ignited huge excitement from a young audience and changed the entire trajectory of the art form forever.



The first two episodes in the Rent miniseries as well as the full Sunset Boulevard series are available now, everywhere podcasts are found, with the remaining episodes to be released weekly. For early access to additional episodes, visit bpn.fm/singularsensation and create a free account. Descriptions of the first two episodes can be found below.



Ep1 Creator Jonathan Larson, Early Days

Listen in on this never before heard, very candid interview with Rent creator Jonathan Larson’s father, Allan Larson, and Jonathan’s sister, Julie Larson, as they share stories about Jonathan’s early passion for musical theatre, his extraordinary early musical gifts, and Jonathan’s deep desire to make musical theater relevant again for a whole new generation.

Ep2 Creator Jonathan Larson, From Boho Days to Rent

How did Rent get to Broadway? The trajectory is unexpected and spectacular. Producer Robyn Goodman, Artistic Director Jim Nicola, and Rent creator Jonathan Larson’s father and sister recount Rent’s trajectory from blank page to the show’s monumental New York Theatre Workshop production. Theatre would never be the same.



With over 180 theatre and theatre-adjacent podcasts, audio dramas, parodies, radio plays, live video events, and more, BPN is deeply engaged with avid theatre goers globally, having recently surpassed 11 million downloads. BPN’s 21 audio dramas, radio comedies and radio plays have starred such Broadway luminaries as: Ariana DeBose, Ashley Park, Brian Stokes Mitchell, James Monroe Iglehart, Bonnie Milligan, Lillias White, Alex Brightman, Michael Urie, Ramin Karimloo, Andrew Barth Feldman, Christian Borle, Matt Doyle and Mary Testa.



BPN’s new listening platform, a technological first of its kind, allows theatre lovers to cut through the noise of the over four million podcasts in the world. As the preeminent home for theatre storytelling online, listeners can easily access a massive archive of exclusive behind-the-curtain content - past and present - that truly matters to them. Giving listeners the functionality they’re already used to, they can search, sort and discover with internally curated Channels and Collections. Creating a free account allows the user to maintain a cross-platform, cross-device list of favorite items and an episode playlist.

