TRU to Host Community Gathering Via Zoom - Which Comes First: The Cast Album Or The Production? With Joe Iconis

TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19.

Sep. 07, 2022  

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership - to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 9/9 - Which Comes First: The Cast Album or the Production? In the room: Joe Iconis, a musical theater writer and performer, recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, Jonathan Larson Award and Richard Rodgers Award. And the writer of the social media phenomenon Be More Chill. We'll talk about how his show became an internet sensation, going from a modest production in Red Bank NJ to an album getting 350 million online streams and how that led to New York. Is this the new path of development for shows? How has Joe tapped into social media so successfully? How important is it to have the individual songs for sale in iTunes, played on Spotify, etc. to build a fan base? Are music videos useful tools for promoting musicals to producers at non-profit theaters? Click here to register and receive the Zoom link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195438®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftruonline.org%2Fevents%2Fbe-more-chill%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.


