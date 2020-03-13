THEN SHE FELL Cancels Upcoming Performances

Then She Fell has released the following statement regarding their upcoming performances:

In light of the escalating Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the New York City and New York State mandate to limit capacity at Broadway theaters and reduce social gatherings, and in order to keep our company and audiences safe, we are canceling upcoming performances of Then She Fell. Currently, our plan is to only suspend performances through Sunday, April 12th.

For current ticket holders: If you have already purchased tickets to Then She Fell for this period, please keep an eye on your inbox over the next few days for an additional email from our Box Office with specific information regarding your performance date and your options for rebooking at a future date, donating the cost of your tickets to help support our artists and team, or refunds.



We look forward to inviting you into the show again when this situation resolves, and we send you all our best regards for good health and safety.



Third Rail Projects





