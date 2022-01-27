THE WOMAN IN BLACK to Play Final Performance on Sunday, February 27

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, announced today Dame Susan Hill's The Woman in Black - a ghost story in a pub will play its final performance on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

At the time of closing, The Woman in Black will have played a combined 188 total performances. The show originally opened on January 23, 2020 and closed due to the pandemic after playing 17 previews and 54 performances. It then reopened October 24, 2021, and by February 27th will have played 5 previews and 112 performances. The play was produced by The McKittrick Hotel, EMURSIVE, PW Productions, Pemberley Perry with James. L. Simon and Ken Greiner.

Jonathan Hochwald of EMURSIVE said, "It has been a true pleasure to host The Woman in Black at the McKittrick Hotel for its extraordinary 188-show run. Audiences thrilled to our production which returned the play to its original Scarborough roots in a dark and mysterious pub. We look forward to announcing several exciting new ventures with the Pemberley team in the coming weeks."

The Woman in Black tells the story of a young lawyer who stumbles upon a small town with a grave secret. Stephen Mallatratt's ingenious stage adaptation comes dramatically alive in Robin Herford's gripping production of Dame Susan Hill's acclaimed ghost novel. The director reunites with actors Ben Porter and David Acton, who both starred in the London stage production, to reprise their roles for this limited engagement in New York.

The show received the "Best Play Revival" Award from the Off-Broadway Alliance and was nominated for 3 Drama League Awards ("Outstanding Play Revival" and "Distinguished Performance" for the two lead actors).

Tickets for the remaining performances are available online at www.mckittrickhotel.com or by calling the Box Office at 212-904-1880.

Attendees are welcome to dine at the hotel's rooftop bar and restaurant, Gallow Green, before or after the performance. Visit www.mckittrickhotel.com/gallow-green for menus, reservations, or to customize a private gathering.