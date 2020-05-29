THE WANDERER Producers Create THE HONEYZOOMERS

The much anticipated musical The Wanderer about the life of Dion, was scheduled to open on May 28th at The Paper Mill Playhouse. It has been rescheduled and will open on April 8, 2021.

In the meantime the producers of the show and some of their cast members are staying busy creating The Honeyzoomers, which they call "The first series about the pandemic shot during the pandemic." The web series is made in the classic sitcom style - ala The Odd Couple, All in the Family, and of course, The Honeymooners. It is a show that will take you back to the present!

The show is written by Charles Messina, produced by Jill Menza and Jeremy Long, and stars Joli Tribuzio and Johnny Tammaro.

The Honeyzoomers is about Deb and Ant Bizzaro, a sister and brother - a teacher and a former bus driver - who are "temporarily" living together in Ant's apartment in Greenwich Village because of Deb's separation from her philandering husband. With nowhere to go she moves in with her older sibling Ant, who lives alone. Deb had planned on moving out after getting herself on her feet. Then the pandemic struck. Stay at home orders were issued in New York City and throughout much of the country. Deb and Ant were stuck together indefinitely. Opposite personalities, their time together in quarantine is spent bickering, dealing with Ant's severe health anxieties, Deb's wounded ego from her break-up and reconnecting over personal and familial issues.

Everyone worked remotely on the project in their respective homes, including the actors who shot their scenes separately and had them edited together. The result is an engaging, poignant and funny show, which is also serves as a record of how we lived through and laughed through one of the most challenging chapters in American history.

Check out Episodes of "The Honeyzoomers" and find out more about the show at:

https://www.thehoneyzoomers.com/

