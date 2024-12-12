THE TROJANS, A Synthwave Musical By Leegrid Stevens, To Premiere At The Cell Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two-time Drama Desk Award-nominated Loading Dock Theatre and Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre will present the World Premiere of The Trojans, an 80s synthwave musical adaptation of The Iliad, with Book & Original Music by Leegrid Stevens (War Dreamer and Spaceman at wild project), directed by Eric Paul Vitale (The Sycamore Street Kite Flying Club at Lincoln Center) at the cell theatre, March 19-April 19.

The Trojans is an original synthwave musical in which warehouse workers re-enact the legendary tales of their home town's high school glory days, loosely following the mythic heroes and demi-gods of The Iliad. The Trojans uses cassette tape loops and vintage analog synths to create a weathered soundtrack of neon-drenched nostalgia.

Set in the shadow of a corporate warehouse, reminiscent of today's labor giants like Amazon, the story delves into the financial realities faced by workers who take these grueling jobs to stay afloat. For Heather and her coworkers, The Warehouse becomes both a prison and a stage-a place where youthful dreams and artistic aspirations clash with the harsh demands of adulthood.

At its heart, The Trojans draws inspiration from The Iliad, layering a story within a story, as The Warehouse workers reenact their fantasized memories of high school in the 1980's, speaking to the struggles of a generation longing for identity, purpose, and connection. The timeless lessons of love, loyalty, and war resonate deeply as the workers confront not only each other but the systems that hold them back.

The Trojans builds on Loading Dock Theatre's reputation of creating work that ultimately asks: is it better to believe in our mythologies or to face sometimes unbearable reality? The company was last seen in New York with War Dreamer, "heartily recommended" by New Yorker citic Helen Shaw to her Twitterverse, and Spaceman, which Alexis Soloski of the New York Times called "ingenious and punishing."

The music of The Trojans was born out of the pandemic when Leegrid was stuck at home, "diving down Youtube rabbit holes on obsolete 4-track cassette recorders, tape loops, and old soviet-era synthesizers." Leegrid said the music was created "using these repurposed vintage machines that were gaining popularity online during a period when many of us were feeling deeply nostalgic for more carefree times."

With a powerful soundtrack of vintage analog synthesizers and neon-drenched nostalgia, the emotionally charged narrative of The Trojans is poised to resonate with audiences navigating their own dreams and realities against an era defined by fiscal ambiguity and overly consumed short form media. It's not just a musical-it's a rallying cry for anyone who's ever dared to dream beyond their circumstances. A reflection of the human spirit's fight to create, connect, and persevere.

Performances will take place on Wednesday, March 19 at 7pm, Thursday, March 20 at 7pm (press preview), Friday, March 21 at 7pm (press preview), Saturday, March 22 at 7pm (opening night), Wednesday, March 26 at 7pm, Thursday, March 27 at 7pm, Friday, March 28 at 7pm, Saturday, March 29 at 2pm & 7pm, Wednesday, April 2 at 7pm, Thursday, April 3 at 7pm, Friday, April 4 at 7pm, Saturday, April 5 at 2pm & 7pm, Wednesday April 9 at 7pm, Thursday, April 10 at 7pm, Friday, April 11 at 7pm, Saturday, April 12 at 2pm & 7pm, Wednesday, April 16 at 7pm, Thursday, April 17 at 7pm, Friday, April 18 at 7pm, and Saturday, April 19 at 2pm & 7pm. The performance will run approximately 2 hour and 15 minutes, with an intermission

Comments