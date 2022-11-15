THE STAKEOUT to Run Off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse This Month

The SoHo Playhouse has awarded Martin Dockery's two-man play THE STAKEOUT an Off-Broadway run as part of its prestigious International Fringe Encore Series. A selection committee traveled to 15 fringe festivals throughout 2022, from Edinburgh to Hollywood, and Edmonton to Orlando, selecting 14 productions out of thousands to bring to New York. THE STAKEOUT will have four dates at Thanksgiving and four at Christmas.



"Of our 16 encore series, this is the strongest season we have ever presented," says Darren Lee Cole, Artistic Director of SoHo Playhouse. "As we resurrect and regain our footing in the live arts, it seems the perfect time to bring the world together to experience the best of this year's emerging theatre through these amazing productions."



THE STAKEOUT taps into the isolation we've all experienced over the past few years. While ostensibly about two men on a stakeout of two men who are on a stakeout of them, the play explores one's sense of self after a moment of family trauma. A comedy, a drama, and a wild head trip, THE STAKEOUT was one of the most talked about shows on the 2022 North American fringe festival circuit, selling out in Winnipeg, Calgary, and Edmonton.

Performance Details:



THE STAKEOUT by Martin Dockery

Directed by Vanessa Quesnelle. Featuring Andrew Broaddus & Martin Dockery

The SoHo Playhouse, 15 Vandam St., New York, NY, 10013

Fri, Nov 25 @ 7:00 / Sat, Nov 26 @ 9:00 / Sun, Nov 27 @ 7:00 / Tue, Nov 29 @ 7:00

Wed, Dec 21 @ 7:00 / Thu, Dec 22 @ 7:00 / Fri, Dec 23 @ 7:00 / Mon, Dec 26 @ 9:00

Tickets from $35 - $45 are available here.



Few performers are as dedicated to the fringe as Martin Dockery. Since 2009, he's created and toured 10 solo shows and 6 two-person plays. Along the way, he's won over 50 Best-of-Fest awards - though none were quite as impactful as meeting his wife Vanessa Quesnelle at a fringe in London. The two now have a four-year-old daughter who tours with them to festivals. More can be found at http://martindockery.com/.



The International Fringe Encore Series provides opportunities to emerging artists that show exceptional talent, both artistically and commercially, at fringe festivals across the globe. In addition, a panel of New York theater professionals will review all the winning shows from The International Fringe Encore Series and will award the "Outstanding Production" winner based on artistic merit, production value, and overall excellence. The winning production will be awarded another Off-Broadway run in 2023.





For More Information, visit:

https://fringeencoreseries.com/2022-encore-series

Photo credit: Michael Muchnij