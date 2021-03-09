THE SILENT WAITER Streams On The Metropolitan Virtual Playhouse This Week

Obie Award winner Metropolitan Playhouse presents a new free "screened" reading, live-streamed at no charge, with talkback to follow: THE SILENT WAITER, Alfred Kreymborg. Available at: www.MetropolitanPlayhouse.org/watchsilentwaiter

The video will be available through Wednesday, 3/17/21 on the Playhouse webpage, the Metropolitan Playhouse YouTube channel, and the Metropolitan Playhouse Facebook page.

On the eve of Jim's wedding, he and best friend Hal dine and drink into the night. Amid the usual pronouncements on life and love, Hal reveals his own history with Jim's fiancée. Their mutual recognitions take the evening, and their lives, in a most unexpected direction, all under the eyes, or perhaps the guidance, of a silent and mysterious waiter

A macabre and soulful inquiry into devotion, ideal love, and the meaning of death, THE SILENT WAITER is symbolist poet Kreymborg at his philosophical best.

Discussion including audience participation follows the reading.