THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Welcomes New Cast Members and Celebrates Its 200,001st Audience Member

Changes are afoot at the long running hit, The Play That Goes Wrong, which welcomes three new cast members to the production now playing at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) starting tonight. Adam Petherbridge will take over the role of Max, reprising the role he played on the national tour, Trevor Braun joins as Dennis, and Clyde Voce makes his Off-Broadway debut as Jonathan.

The Play That Goes Wrong knows that people love to celebrate milestones with nice even numbers containing multiple zeros. On Saturday, September 24, it will welcome its 200,001st Off-Broadway audience member.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Play That Goes Wrong, directed by Matt DiCarlo, opened at New World Stages - Stage 4 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. The Play That Goes Wrong features set design by Tony Award winner Nigel Hook, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by Jeremy Cunningham, and sound design by Beth Lake. The original Broadway production was directed by Mark Bell and featured lighting design by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andrew Johnson.

The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong began performances on March 9, 2017, officially opened on April 2, 2017, and concluded its run on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at The Lyceum Theatre. The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Set Design, a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Best Play, and the Theater Fans Choice Award for Best Play.

Awarded the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong returns to its sixth year at the Duchess Theatre in London's West End on June 18, 2021 as well as a UK tour commencing in July. The show's success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name "Mischief" and created an extraordinary body of work. The Play That Goes Wrong shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at a London fringe venue with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over two million people around the world, with productions in over 30 countries.

The Play That Goes Wrong is produced Off-Broadway by Kevin McCollum, J.J. Abrams, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence Ltd., Catherine Schreiber, Ken Davenport, Federman-Batchelder / deRoy-Brunish, Damian Arnold / TC Beech, Greenleaf Productions / Bard-Roth, Martian Entertainment / Jack Lane / John Yonover and Lucas McMahon.

New World Stages is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, vaccination or negative test verification, and more as developed by the theater owners in conjunction with the State. New protective systems - including sanitization and filtration requirements - will be implemented by the theatre to align with federal and state recommendations, and if any regulations change, the theatre will follow state, and federal guidelines to maintain safety for all.

About MISCHIEF

Mischief Theatre Ltd. was founded in 2008 by a group of acting graduates of LAMDA and began as an impro-vised comedy group. Mischief performs across the UK and internationally with original scripted and improvised work and has a program of workshops. The company is owned and controlled by its original members and is led by a creative group and its directors Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer.

Mischief productions can currently be watched all over the globe with their award-winning smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong in major cities including London, New York, Washington and Madrid. Peter Pan Goes Wrong is currently making its North American premiere in Canada at the Arts Club, Vancouver with The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (which played in London for four years) and Groan Ups being performed across Europe. In 2022 Magic Goes Wrong closed in London after a limited engagement and finished touring the UK. Returning to their comedy roots Mischief took 3 shows to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2022, including 2 critically acclaimed new shows Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle and Charlie Russell Aims to Please. Their latest production Good Luck, Studio opens October 2022 in the UK at the Mercury Theatre, Colchester.

In 2017 Mischief Theatre Ltd. and Kenny Wax & Stage Presence, the producers of all the company's West End productions, formed Mischief Worldwide Ltd. to manage the rights to all Mischief projects in all artforms. Mischief Worldwide Ltd., based in London, licenses copyrights, trademarks and other Mischief properties to producers, distributors, publishers, and others around the world.

Mischief was first seen on television in the Royal Variety Performance of 2015 and subsequently in two BBC One Christmas specials, "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" (2016) and "A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong" (2017). In 2018 Mischief Worldwide Ltd. and the Anthology Group formed Mischief Screen Ltd., an independent TV production company headed by CEO Hilary Strong. Its first production (co-produced with Big Talk Productions) was a six-part BBC One commission called "The Goes Wrong Show." The second series is currently in production. Lionsgate International are the distributors outside UK and China.

All the companies develop, create, and perform under the single name of Mischief. Mischief is developing new works of comedy for theatre, TV, film, and other media.

www.mischiefcomedy.com Mischief®, Mischief Theatre®, The Play That Goes Wrong® and ® are trademarks and registered trademarks of Mischief Worldwide Ltd.