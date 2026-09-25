THE OLDEST PROFESSION to Open at Hidden Jewel Box Theater
The 75-minute performance blends comedy, storytelling, and history from a sex worker's perspective.
Stand up comedian, sex worker rights advocate, and host of the podcast The Oldest Profession, Kaytlin Bailey will bring her solo show The Oldest Profession to The Hidden Jewel Box on October 9th, 17th, November 20th, 21st & December 18th at 7pm. Tickets are now on sale for her limited run at the Hidden Jewel Box Theater, a speakeasy theater inside Port Authority bus terminal.
Blending stand-up comedy, storytelling, and meticulously researched history, The Oldest Profession is a 75 minute mad dash through 10,000 years of history from a sex worker's perspective. The show opens with a guest comedian. After the show audience members will have an opportunity to meet and learn from local sex worker rights advocates.
Bailey is best known as the creator and host of The Oldest Profession Podcast, where every episode is a deep dive into a different 'old pro' or sex worker from history. She interviews historians, activists, and sex workers to remind listeners that sex workers have always been an important, if often overlooked, part of the story. The live show transforms that material into an engaging, comedic theatrical experience, equal parts hilarious, educational, and provocative.
The Oldest Profession has been praised for its accessibility and rigor, inviting audiences into conversations often relegated to the margins while maintaining Bailey's signature wit and crowd-connection. This run at the Hidden Jewel Box Theater brings this hidden often overlooked history into an appropriately hidden and easily overlooked venue.
Bailey has appeared on NPR, Rolling Stone, and The New York Times and is a frequent speaker on issues related to free speech, bodily autonomy, and digital censorship. Her work sits at the intersection of comedy and social commentary, positioning her as one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary stand-up.
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