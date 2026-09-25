THE OLDEST PROFESSION to Open at Hidden Jewel Box Theater

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Stand up comedian, sex worker rights advocate, and host of the podcast The Oldest Profession, Kaytlin Bailey will bring her solo show The Oldest Profession to The Hidden Jewel Box on October 9th, 17th, November 20th, 21st & December 18th at 7pm. Tickets are now on sale for her limited run at the Hidden Jewel Box Theater, a speakeasy theater inside Port Authority bus terminal.

Blending stand-up comedy, storytelling, and meticulously researched history, The Oldest Profession is a 75 minute mad dash through 10,000 years of history from a sex worker's perspective. The show opens with a guest comedian. After the show audience members will have an opportunity to meet and learn from local sex worker rights advocates.

Bailey is best known as the creator and host of The Oldest Profession Podcast, where every episode is a deep dive into a different 'old pro' or sex worker from history. She interviews historians, activists, and sex workers to remind listeners that sex workers have always been an important, if often overlooked, part of the story. The live show transforms that material into an engaging, comedic theatrical experience, equal parts hilarious, educational, and provocative.

The Oldest Profession has been praised for its accessibility and rigor, inviting audiences into conversations often relegated to the margins while maintaining Bailey's signature wit and crowd-connection. This run at the Hidden Jewel Box Theater brings this hidden often overlooked history into an appropriately hidden and easily overlooked venue.

Bailey has appeared on NPR, Rolling Stone, and The New York Times and is a frequent speaker on issues related to free speech, bodily autonomy, and digital censorship. Her work sits at the intersection of comedy and social commentary, positioning her as one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary stand-up.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 07 Hrs 16 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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