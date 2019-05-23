THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY Extends Through September

Self-proclaimed "world's best boss," Michael, and the staff at Dunder Mifflin will keep audiences laughing into the fall as their hit Off-Broadway run of The Office! A Musical Parody is being extended at The Jerry Orbach Theater (1627 Broadway) in Times Square. Right Angle Entertainment, producers of the hit musical, announced that tickets are available now for shows through September 2019. Join Michael, Jim, Pam, Dwight and all of your favorite paper-producing officemates in this hilariously outrageous, unauthorized musical parody inspired by the hit TV show.

The extension of the Off-Broadway sensation, which has maintained sold-out houses and continuous weekends at or near capacity since its debut, will welcome new cast member Kat Moser performing as "Meredith and Phyllis." Original cast members Ani Djirdjirian will return as "Kelly Kapoor" beginning June 12 and Tom McGovern will return beginning July 12 in the roles of "Jim & Andy."

Michael Santora, who originated and continues the role of "Dwight," is extremely excited that the production will continue entertaining enthusiastic Office fans in Times Square. "It has been a dream come true to perform over 200 shows at The Jerry Orbach Theater in Times Square! We are like a family and have fun every single night!"

Mashable calls The Office! A Musical Parody, which has become one of the most successful productions in Off-Broadway history, a "boisterous, rejuvenating escape from reality that'll fill the void in your heart." It says the show is, "the world's most elaborate inside joke, created with a whole lot of love, just for fans."

"We knew we had something very special with this show, but it's our audiences who validate all the hard work that has gone into creating it," said Justin Sudds, Right Angle President & Co-Founder. "This latest extension will give even more people an opportunity to step into the world of Scranton's third largest paper company for an experience they won't soon forget."

The Office! A Musical Parody features a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith, music by Assaf Gleizner and direction and choreography by Donald Garverick. Scenic designer is Josh Iacovelli, lighting designer is Alex Stevens, sound designer is Matthew Fisher and costume designer is Dustin Cross.

The Office! A Musical Parody is currently running at the Jerry Orbach Theatre at 210 West 50th Street in New York City. Tickets are $35 - $79 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or by calling the box office directly at 212-921-7862. Premium VIP Tickets ($79 value) include a meet and greet with the cast after the show, as well as photos on stage at Dunder Mifflin.

For a limited time only, tickets through September are $40 on Ticketmaster (excluding the Premium $79 tickets). To redeem this offer, enter the code PAPER before seat selection. Limited inventory while supplies last.

The performance schedule for the July 8 - September 30 extension are as follows: Mondays at 7pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm, Sundays at 3pm.

For more information, visit the website at theofficemusicalparody.com or follow the show on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for exclusive behind-the-scenes content.





