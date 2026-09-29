THE NUTCRACKER SUITE Comes to Skirball Center with Dorrance Dance

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Dorrance Dance has announced that award-winning tap dance stars Michelle Dorrance, Josette Wiggan, and their frequent collaborator Hannah Heller will bring The Nutcracker Suite to The Jack H. Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place, New York NY) this Christmas for a strictly limited six-performance engagement from December 23-27.

This event is part seasonal concert, part tap ballet, and all celebration! The high-energy performance features a virtuosic company of 22 world-class dancers and reinvents the classic Nutcracker Suite as a jazzy new vision of the holiday tradition.

The exceptional talents of Dorrance Dance meld with Duke Ellington's and Billy Strayhorn's extraordinary arrangement to zhuzh up the Tchaikovsky classic with an explosion of tap dance and pulsating color, as the cast boogies, slides, and struts into an intoxicating and revolutionary interpretation of the Tchaikovsky classic.

Family Friendly Matinees on December 24, 26 and 27 at 2pm offer young audience members and their grown-ups a variety of additional activities led by Dorrance Dance Teaching Artists, including crafting inspired by the Nutcracker, photo opportunities with artists in vibrant costumes, and more! Activities are available in the lobby beginning at 1:30pm.

TICKET INFORMATION: Tickets start at $55. Pre-sale begins today here and go on sale to the general public on October 2 here. Phone sales are at (888) 611-8183.Tickets are also available starting Oct 2 at the NYU Box Office in the Skirball Center's lobby (566 LaGuardia Place).

RUNNING TIME: The show runs 65 minutes and is performed without an intermission.

Casting and programming are subject to change.

The cast includes Elizabeth Burke, Alaman Diadhou, Michelle Dorrance, Megan Gessner, Zakhele “Bboy Swazi” Grabowski, Asha “DaHomey” Griffith, Sterling Harris, Hannah Heller, Jerome Korman, Addi Loving, Aaron Marcellus, Maddie Murphy, Emiko Nakagawa, Dario Natarelli, Case Prime, Claudia Rahardjanoto, Leonardo Sandoval, Sophie Savelli, Gisele Silva, Veronica Simpson, Matthew “Megawatt” West, Josette Wiggan.

Co-Created by Michelle Dorrance, Hannah Heller, and Josette Wiggan.

Choreography by Michelle Dorrance and Josette Wiggan with solo improvisation by the dancers.

Additional Choreography by Ephrat “Bounce” Asherie, Zakhele “Bboy Swazi” Grabowski, Hannah Heller, Matthew “Megawatt” West, and Joseph Wiggan

Choreographic Advisor Risa Steinberg

Original Music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, arr. Ellington/Strayhorn by arrangement with G Schirmer, INC. publisher and copyright owner. Courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment, all rights reserved.

Lighting Design by Kathy Kaufmann

Costume Design by Andrew Jordan

Scenic Design by Sean Sanford

Additional Scenic Design by Peiyi Wong

Assistant to Peiyi Wong: Maya Topping Weed

Mother Ginger Design & Build by Carolyn Mraz

Rat Puppet Design & Build by Ariel Lauryn and Peiyi Wong

Additional Puppet Fabrication by Amelia Lang and Mele Borges

Sound Design by Christopher Marc

Choreography by Michelle Dorrance and Josette Wiggan with solo improvisation by the dancers.

Additional Choreography by Ephrat “Bounce” Asherie, Zakhele "Bboy Swazi" Grabowski, Hannah Heller, Matthew “Megawatt” West, and Joseph Wiggan.

The Nutcracker Suite is arranged by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn from the original work by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Dorrance Dance was founded in 2011 as a tap dance company, passionately committed to sharing the complex history, powerful legacy, and infinite possibilities of tap dance on a musical, conceptual, and emotional level. After 15 years of being the world's preeminent tap dance company, Dorrance Dance's mission has expanded. As a producing entity, the organization seeks after creating new work that continues to contextualize tap dance's history and its diaspora in a culturally significant way. The company aspires to support the development and touring of new works and artists that continue to deepen the relationship between tap dance and the forms that have a direct relationship to its lineage.



Photo Credit: Sony Music Entertainment, all rights reserved

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