THE MAMA DRAGON MONOLOGUES Will Have a Reading At Dixon Place

Undiscovered Works is pleased to present a special reading of the new play, The Mama Dragon Monologues: Mormon Mothers of LGBT Kids Speak Out, on Monday, June 24, at 7:30 p.m. at The Lounge at Dixon Place.

The Mama Dragon Monologues is the moving and timely new play made from the verbatim, real words of Mormon women. The play explores the mothers' thoughts and feelings about being torn between devotion to their faith and love for their queer children. The Mama Dragon Monologues packs a deep emotional punch with its complex, layered message of faith, alienation, anger, and love.

Written by Sue Bergin (author of "Am I a Saint Yet?") and Scott Winfield Sublett (author of "Stealing Freedom"), the play is presented by Undiscovered Works founder and director Leah S. Abrams. UW is dedicated to supporting artists as they develop plays, music, monologues, comedy, and film.

Dixon Place is located at 161A Chrystie Street, New York, NY. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Purchase tickets at https://tickets.vendini.com/ticket-software.html?e=e481f296d55aa257ee71dcfed963340b&t=tix&vqitq=4ec4ed66-fc67-4bb7-baa7-2a25f4db1b97&vqitp=c7f9a5c9-9f9e-4a7a-b9f9-1e96779a5cb7&vqitts=1560458555&vqitc=vendini&vqite=itl&vqitrt=Safetynet&vqith=e6c28aa9f895e9d1fc315ee08220f6d2





