News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE LESSON Comes to Ars Nova Next Month

The performance is set for December 4 at 7pm.

By: Nov. 22, 2024
THE LESSON Comes to Ars Nova Next Month Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

New musical The Lesson will be performed in concert at Ars Nova next month. The performance is set for December 4 at 7pm.

LATEST NEWS

Cast Set for A CHRISTMAS CAROL Off-Broadway at the Players Theatre
Tickets Now On Sale for CONVERSATIONS WITH MOTHER, Starring Caroline Aaron & Matt Doyle
THE LESSON Comes to Ars Nova Next Month
Blue Man Group Will Offer Black Friday Sale and Special Holiday Performances

The Lesson features a story by Avi Amon, Nolan Doran, and Ty Defoe, with music and lyrics by Avi Amon and Nolan Doran, and book by Ty Defoe. The production is directed by Raja Feather Kelly

Were Beethoven and Mozart lovers? If not in history, perhaps in the history of the future, when Beethoven and Mozart collide in the alt-universe “Vienna New.” Part theater, film, excavation, concert, and dance party, The Lesson examines the queer lessons written out of history and into the archeology of our long-dead world.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos