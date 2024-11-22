THE LESSON Comes to Ars Nova Next Month

The performance is set for December 4 at 7pm.
New musical The Lesson will be performed in concert at Ars Nova next month. The performance is set for December 4 at 7pm.
The Lesson features a story by Avi Amon, Nolan Doran, and Ty Defoe, with music and lyrics by Avi Amon and Nolan Doran, and book by Ty Defoe. The production is directed by Raja Feather Kelly
Were Beethoven and Mozart lovers? If not in history, perhaps in the history of the future, when Beethoven and Mozart collide in the alt-universe “Vienna New.” Part theater, film, excavation, concert, and dance party, The Lesson examines the queer lessons written out of history and into the archeology of our long-dead world.
