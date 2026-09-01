THE KICK INSIDE World Premiere to Open at HERE Arts Center

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

HERE Arts Center and THE MILLION UNDERSCORES _ _ have announced the full cast and creative team for their World Premiere of The Kick Inside at HERE Arts Center (145 6th Ave, New York, NY 10013), October 21-November 7.

The cast will feature Benjamin Forster (Letter of Intent at Apartment 1), Yuki Kawahisa (Suicide Forest with Ma Yi Theatre Company/Bushwick Starr), Tatyana Kot (Love Insurance at 2026 Dream Up Festival), Essence Lotus (2026 Obie Award for Bowl EP with National Black Theatre/The New Group/Vineyard Theatre), Frankie Placidi (The Matriarchs at Theaterlab), Timothy Scott (Those Moveable Pieces at 2024 Exponential Festival), Felix Teich (Lobster at The Tank), and Alenka Kraigher (Richard Foreman's Idiot Savant at The Public).

The creative team will include Live Foley by Marija Kovačević (The Passerby, or Where did my Soul Go at The Brick), Set, Props & Costume Design by Normandy Sherwood (Obie Award-winner for Psychic Self Defense at HERE; Permanent Caterpillar at The Brick), Lightning Design by Daisy Long (mi.nority with WP Theater/Colt Coeur; The Ask at wild project), and Sound Design by Robin Margolis (Baby Butcher Choke For Free at The Brick; Actua 1 at The Collapsible Hole) with Creative Producer John Del Gaudio (Producer at The Mercury Store) and Stage Manager Caroline (Lina) DeFazio.

The Kick Inside is a Kate Bush-inspired exquisite corpse of a play written by thirteen New York City based playwrights, Penny Arcade, Jess Barbagallo, Ethan Fishbane, the late Richard Foreman, Hillary Gao, Nazareth Hassan, John Jesurun, Marvin Just, Dhari Noel, Normandy Sherwood, Hayley Stahl, and Fiona Templeton, conceived and directed by Nicolás Noreña.

The story follows Alenka, a woman who grows awfully tired of the way that people talk to one another and begins experimenting with language in every scene of this one-and-a-half-act play.. Visually rich and littered with strange phenomena, action sequences, dogs, algorithm possessions, hitmen, and a world that speaks back, The Kick Inside uncovers a lost city that tilts language to ask where words come from within us, and how deeply we transform each other's emotional fabrics.

Performances will take place on:

Wednesday, October 21 at 8:30pm (Press Preview)

Thursday, October 22 at 8:30pm (Press Preview)

Friday, October 23 at 8:30pm (Opening Night)

Saturday, October 24 at 5pm

Saturday, October 24 at 8:30pm

Tuesday, October 27 at 8:30pm

Wednesday, October 28 at 8:30pm

Thursday, October 29 at 8:30pm

Friday, October 30 at 5pm

Friday, October 30 at 8:30pm

Tuesday, November 3 at 8:30pm

Wednesday, November 4 at 8:30pm

Thursday, November 5 at 8:30pm

Friday, November 6 at 8:30pm

Saturday, November 7 at 5pm

Saturday, November 7 at 8:30pm

The performance will run approximately 80 minutes, with no intermission. Tickets are now on sale for HERE Members at www.here.org. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, September 8th.

The Kick Inside is made possible through support by New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). Developed with residency support from the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM). early stage 3D support from The Mercury Store. Richard Foreman's text is used with the permission of the Richard Foreman Literary Trust.

THE MILLION UNDERSCORES _ _ is an experimental theater company based in Brooklyn under the artistic direction of Nicolás Noreña. Founded in Summer 2013 the company has developed alongside a qualitative study of numbers, and experiments in space bending, abstract composition, and collaborative writing. We make highly visual and physically eccentric theater works that interrogate the action and form of theater. We value every element of performance as an independent voice; through density, multi-directionality and juxtaposition we generate fields for the audience to notice, think and reify modes of perception, organization and understanding. We believe Theater is an arrangement of the elements of reality-- an architecture that invites a certain way of seeing. Each of our projects reorganizes theater in a different way: we have done a show that looped until all audience members left the theater; a show performed for two audience members at a time; another in which all the audio played in the audience's headphones and different people in the audience received different tracks; another in which the order of the scenes was set at the beginning of the performance by chance operations. We are interested in entering a relationship with the audience where their reading of the piece finishes the work, making them part of the artistic process. Our work has been presented in a wide array of spaces ranging from the galleries of the Museum of Modern Art to abandoned buildings in Baltimore; from the grandiose playhouse of the 62' center in Williamstown to fields of sprinklers on Governors Island. However, we have grown within Brooklyn's underground experimental theater scene, presenting our shows at The Exponential Festival, The Brick Theater, Target Margin Theater, Triskelion Arts, and WE ARE HERE among others. We develop original work as a company, beginning always with a group of artists in a space rather than from a pre-existing text, knowing that in the end theater is people in a room feeling each other's energies. www.themillionunderscores.com

ABOUT HERE ARTS CENTER

Since 1993, HERE Arts Center has been one of New York's most prolific arts organizations. Today, it stands at the forefront of the city's cultural scene, producing and presenting daring, new, multidisciplinary performance experiences. From our home in Lower Manhattan, HERE builds an inclusive community that nurtures artists of all backgrounds as they disrupt conventional expectations to create innovative performances in theatre, dance, music, puppetry, media, and visual art. By providing these genre-blending artists with an adaptive, flexible home for developing and producing their work, we share a range of perspectives reflective of the complexity of our city. HERE welcomes curious audiences to witness groundbreaking performances, responsive to the world in which we live, at free and affordable prices.

Under the leadership of Co-Directors Jesse Cameron Alick, Annalisa Dias, and Lanxing Fu, HERE continues to evolve as a home for artists and audiences alike. Appointed by the Board in 2024, the Co-Directors collaboratively lead the artistic and executive functions of the organization, shaping its vision, programming, and community engagement. HERE strives to create an equitable, diverse, and inclusive home in which all people have fair access to the resources they need to realize their visions. We acknowledge structural inequities that exclude individuals and communities from opportunities based on race, gender, disability, sexual orientation, class, age, and geography, and seek to counter those inequities in our work. Through mindful actions on sustainability and regenerative practices, we work toward climate justice, and a safe, livable planet for present and future artmakers and audiences. www.here.org

Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming