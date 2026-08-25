SOUND MIND to Play Urban Stages for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

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Timed to Suicide Prevention Awareness Month this September, KOTA Productions will present the world premiere of SOUND MIND – a new musical about teens navigating mental health struggles – from September 17–20, 2026 at Urban Stages. The show aims to help these teens discover the power of sharing their experiences without judgment, allowing them to feel seen, heard and supported. SOUND MIND features music and lyrics by Ray Andersen (mr. RAY) and book and lyrics by Sheryl Berk (Big Man: A New Musical).

SOUND MIND features an original score blending pop, hip hop, and rock with soulful ballads, illuminating the characters’ inner lives, while moments of humor balance the intensity and reflect the messy, nonlinear journey of healing. An original cast album will be released in October.

SOUND MIND grew from Ray Andersen’s own personal experience. A close family member spent time in a mental health treatment facility similar to the one depicted in the musical, giving him a firsthand look at the struggles teens face and the impact on the people who love them. A veteran musician and songwriter who has performed with rock legends including Meat Loaf, Bruce Springsteen, and Jon Bon Jovi, Andersen has also spent much of his career writing and performing for kids as the popular children’s artist, mr. RAY.

Set inside an inpatient mental health facility, SOUND MIND follows a diverse group confronting depression, anxiety, OCD, PTSD, social phobia and other struggles. Over 12 weeks of group therapy, music becomes a way to communicate when words fail.

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