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Gustavo Dudamel will begin his tenure as the New York Philharmonic’s Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang Music & Artistic Director by conducting a one-night-only concert at Radio City Music Hall, September 10, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The concert also marks the opening of the Orchestra’s 2026–27 season.

Dudamel and the Orchestra will be joined by guest artists Lizzo, the Grammy-winning and Emmy-winning singer, songwriter, and rapper (Philharmonic debut, although she participated in YouTube’s national “Dear Class of 2020” virtual graduation ceremony, featuring Musicians of the New York Philharmonic, in June 2020); St. Vincent, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter (who debuted with the Orchestra at David Geffen Hall last month); Aaron Tveit, the Tony-winning actor and singer (who made his Philharmonic debut on the December 2017 New Year’s Eve concert); and Joaquina, the Latin Grammy–winning singer-songwriter (Philharmonic debut). Selections featuring the guest artists will be complemented by orchestral works by Gershwin, Philip Glass, Jessie Montgomery, and Arturo Márquez. Tony-winning actor Liev Schreiber (Philharmonic debut) will host the concert.

The concert marks the New York Philharmonic’s first return to Radio City Music Hall following the Orchestra’s debut there in January 2026, also led by Dudamel, which marked the first concert to utilize the iconic venue’s groundbreaking Sphere Immersive Sound system. The September 10 concert will again utilize Sphere Immersive Sound.

Following the concert, Grammy-winning DJ and producer Mark Ronson will deejay an afterparty at The Rainbow Room. The celebration raises funds for the Philharmonic’s vital artistic and education programs in the Dudamel era.

Photo credit: Brandon Patoc

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