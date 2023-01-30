Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE IMMORTAL JELLYFISH GIRL Extends for One Week at 59E59 Theaters

Part coming-of-age story and part dystopian tragedy, The Immortal Jellyfish Girl soars through dimensions, unconfined by time, gravity, or biology.

Jan. 30, 2023  
The Immortal Jellyfish Girl

The Immortal Jellyfish Girl, a Co-Production with Nordland Visual Theatre written and directed by Gwendolyn Warnock & Kirjan Waage has been extended for one week at 59E59 Theaters. Originally set to close on Sunday February 12, the production will now conclude its run on Sunday February 19, 2023.

Winner of the Drama Desk Special Award for Sophisticated Puppetry, Wakka Wakka (MADE IN CHINA, 2017) returns with The Immortal Jellyfish Girl.

Part coming-of-age story and part dystopian tragedy, The Immortal Jellyfish Girl soars through dimensions, unconfined by time, gravity, or biology. The year is 2555: large swaths of the earth's surface are considered dead zones and global extinction has begun. Yet in this age of loneliness and destruction there is still hope...

Hilarious, ridiculous, and virtuosic, The Immortal Jellyfish Girl takes its audience on a wild journey through a post-apocalyptic future.

The performance schedule for The Immortal Jellyfish Girl is as follows: Tuesday - Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm, Sunday at 2pm. Exceptions: there will be no performances Thursday February 2 and Thursday February 9.

Tickets to The Immortal Jellyfish Girl begin at $40.




