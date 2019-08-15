THE FLOORSHOW Comes to Theatre 71

Tickets are now on sale for the World Premiere of the new play The Floorshow, running September 26th-29th at Theatre 71 (152 w. 71st Street).

The Floorshow was written by Dann Berg and Avital Asuleen, and features Kacie Burns*, Beth Conley, Alyssa Fuhrman, Rachel Lauren James*, Desiree Justin, Beth Koepp, and Colleen Roberts*.

Produced by Combustion Collective and Rachel Lauren James, The Floorshow is an original play set in and around a fictitious 1951 New York City nightclub. The play explores the way we react to events in our lives and the lives of those closest to us. The Floorshow also asks us to examine our own reactions to adversity as a group of women grapple with the tenuous nature of female friendship.

The Floorshow features new arrangements of Jazz standards of the '20s, '30s, and '40s, as well as original incidental music. The new arrangements and original compositions are by Deniz Cordell, who will also act as the musical supervisor on the show. Completing the music department are pianist and music director Yoonmi Choi, and bassist Enjung Jo.

Rounding out The Floorshow creative team are Director/Choreographer Avital Asuleen, Scenic Designer Ryan Goff, Lighting Designer Giovanni Villari, Costume Designer Joseph Shrope, and Stage Manager Eoghan Hartley. Katherine Winter is Assistant Director/Choreographer, Bridge Coffman is Production Associate, and Roberto DiDonato is the Associate Producer.

Tickets are now on sale via www.combustioncollective.org, and are priced at $20/$30/$40.

The Floorshow is an Equity-approved Showcase.

The performance schedule for The Floorshow is as follows: Thursday September 26th at 8:00PM; Friday September 27th at 8:00PM; Saturday September 28th at 8:00PM; and Sunday September 29th at 2:00PM & 7:00PM.

*Equity member appearing with permission of Actor?s Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.





