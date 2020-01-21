THE FARI CHRONICLES: A METROPOLIS STORY is Coming to Joe's Pub For One Night Only This February

Musical Theatre Factory will present a one night only evening, The Fari Chronicles: A Metropolis Story, showcasing work from the new afrofuturist musical, Metropolis, in concert on Sunday February 2, 2020, at 9:30pm. Created by AriDy Nox and Brandon Webster this will be a riveting evening featuring songs and scenes from the genre-bending score and time-twisting book of this brand new dystopian musical - It is the night before the Apocalypse and Fari, an Android-Unit turned space-time-continuum anarchist is at the center of the devastation. The Fari Chronicles is a concert rendition of the First Act of the afrofuturist musical Metropolis.

The Fari Chronicles: A Metropolis Story is directed by Cristina Angeles (A Soldier's Play (Roundabout Theatre Company), DREAM HOU$E (Ars Nova)), and will take place at Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette St) on Sunday, February 2 at 9:30pm. Tickets are $20 in advance / $30 at the door and are available at mtf.nyc/events.

The Fari Chronicles: A Metropolis Story will be performed by Music Director Deah Harriott; Bassist Tiffany Lloyd, Drummer Mark Bell, and guitarist Mike Smiley Jr, with cast including Danyel Fulton (Broadbend, Arkansas, Jasper in Deadland) and Djoré Nance (Are You Now, Or Have You Ever Been), with further casting to follow.

Mei Ann Teo, Producing Artistic Director at MTF says,

"This Spring we continue to showcase the scope of MTF's work with two MTF MAKER's, our cohort of groundbreaking musical theatre artist-leaders. The Fari Chronicles: A Metropolis Story is an ingenious concept, combining Afrofuturism and musical theater to tell the story of a dystopian world of androids and humans. I am so glad to introduce you to Brandon and AriDy, a team of writers who will not only change how we hear in a work of musical theatre, but also how we understand ourselves through the future..."

Tickets are $20 in advance / $30 at the door and can be purchased at: mtf.nyc/events

About the artists

AriDy Nox is and has always been a storyteller whose imagination is rooted in the shared experiences of black femmes who have resisted and continue to resist colonial violence. A multi-disciplined storyteller based in Brooklyn, her tales are offerings of radical imagination intended to function as small parts of an ancient, expansive, awe-inspiring tradition of world-shaping, created by and for black femmes. They have their MFA in Musical Theatre Writing from Tisch School of the Arts at New York University and their BA in Comparative Women Studies from Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

Brandon Webster is a Brooklyn Based ComposerDramaturg that focuses on writing new musicals that center black bodies in stories that skew both realistic and fantastical. Brandon is also the NYC Musical Theatre Editor for TheTheatreTimes; a global theatre portal that has published over 2,400 articles covering theatre in 80 countries and regions. BMI Musical Theater Workshop Alum Class of 2013. BA regular participant in the MTF POC Roundtable. 2017 MCC Theater Artistic Fellow and Student of Xavier University of Louisiana.





