Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE FAMILY DOG to Return at New York Theatre Workshop
The Clubbed Thumb production features Andrew Garman, Sarah Steele, Jennifer Van Dyck, and the complete original cast.
Clubbed Thumb will present the return of The Family Dog by Bailey Williams, directed by Tara Ahmadinejad, on the heels of a sold-out run in last June's Summerworks. The entire original cast and creative team will return for this limited engagement. Performances will be held at New York Theatre Workshop on Tuesday, February 9, with opening night scheduled for Monday, February 15 for a run through Saturday, March 6, 2027. A full performance schedule will be announced and tickets will go on sale in November.
In The Family Dog, Winona returns to her childhood home to say goodbye to the pet who replaced her. Miracles abound, some in meatball form. The cast of The Family Dog includes Andrew Garman (Anon; Clubbed Thumb's Tumacho), Brendan George (A Eulogy for Roman), Bruce McKenzie (The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire, Clubbed Thumb's Grief Hotel), Ethan Dubin (The Ferryman, Clubbed Thumb Affiliated Artist), Jennifer Van Dyck (Ibsen's Ghost; The Confession of Lily Dare), Sarah Steele (Pre-Existing Condition; The Humans), Talene Monahon (playwright of the Pulitzer Prize finalist Meet the Cartozians).
The production features scenic design by Colleen Murray (Clubbed Thumb's Coach Coach); costume design by Mel Ng (Clubbed Thumb's Grief Hotel), lighting design by Masha Tsimring (Clubbed Thumb's Cold War Choir Practice) and sound design by Ben Vigus (Clubbed Thumb's Lunch Bunch). The Production Stage Manager will be Esti Bernstein.
The Family Dog was commissioned and developed by Clubbed Thumb, made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature. It originally premiered as part of Clubbed Thumb's 2026 Summerworks festival of new plays. Highlights from the previous 29 festivals include the NYC premieres of Gina Gionfriddo, Jordan Harrison, Lisa D'Amour, and Sarah Ruhl; professional debuts of Jaclyn Backhaus, Ro Reddick, Will Arbery, Clare Barron, Rinne Groff, and Susan Soon He Stanton, and premieres by Anne Washburn, Jenny Schwartz, Ethan Lipton, Sheila Callaghan, Tanya Saracho, and Heidi Schreck. Many of these artists continue to make Clubbed Thumb an artistic home.
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