THE FAMILY DOG to Return at New York Theatre Workshop

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Clubbed Thumb will present the return of The Family Dog by Bailey Williams, directed by Tara Ahmadinejad, on the heels of a sold-out run in last June's Summerworks. The entire original cast and creative team will return for this limited engagement. Performances will be held at New York Theatre Workshop on Tuesday, February 9, with opening night scheduled for Monday, February 15 for a run through Saturday, March 6, 2027. A full performance schedule will be announced and tickets will go on sale in November.

In The Family Dog, Winona returns to her childhood home to say goodbye to the pet who replaced her. Miracles abound, some in meatball form. The cast of The Family Dog includes Andrew Garman (Anon; Clubbed Thumb's Tumacho), Brendan George (A Eulogy for Roman), Bruce McKenzie (The Burning Cauldron of Fiery Fire, Clubbed Thumb's Grief Hotel), Ethan Dubin (The Ferryman, Clubbed Thumb Affiliated Artist), Jennifer Van Dyck (Ibsen's Ghost; The Confession of Lily Dare), Sarah Steele (Pre-Existing Condition; The Humans), Talene Monahon (playwright of the Pulitzer Prize finalist Meet the Cartozians).

The production features scenic design by Colleen Murray (Clubbed Thumb's Coach Coach); costume design by Mel Ng (Clubbed Thumb's Grief Hotel), lighting design by Masha Tsimring (Clubbed Thumb's Cold War Choir Practice) and sound design by Ben Vigus (Clubbed Thumb's Lunch Bunch). The Production Stage Manager will be Esti Bernstein.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 12 Hrs 17 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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