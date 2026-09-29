THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON Extends at The Public

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​The Public Theater will soon begin previews for the North American premiere production of THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON. The production has now been extended through Sunday, December 6 with an official opening night on Wednesday, October 21. See inside rehearsals!

The musical features a book and lyrics by Jethro Compton, music and lyrics by Darren Clark, based on the short story by F. Scott Fitzgerald, choreographed by Chi-San Howard, and directed by Compton. After a successful run at London's Southwark Playhouse and on the West End, THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON will finally play to American audiences, with performances beginning in The Public's Newman Theater on Thursday, October 8 with a Joseph Papp Free Performance.

Following a highly acclaimed production in London's West End, THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON makes its North American premiere at The Public this fall. Olivier Award-winning writing team Jethro Compton and Darren Clark reimagine F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic story of an old man who is not at the end of his life, but at the beginning. Set in a Cornish fishing village on the coast of Great Britain, and brought to life by a company of 15 actor-musicians, this is the magical tale of a love that defies all odds.

The complete actor-musician ensemble of THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON includes Jo Brook (Swing), Britney Coleman (Gwyns/Trenlee Senior/Captain Carrick), Trevor Lindley Craft (Morlan/Landlord/Mrs. Gladstone's Sister/Mrs. Gladstone's Sister's Granddaughter/Electrotherapist), Andrew Durand (Reverthi/Benjamin Button), Brandon J. Ellis (Tewes/Roger Button), Katie Horner (Treth/Morwenna Keene/Miss Moncrief/Drunken Sailor/Doctor), Kelsee Kimmel (Sterenow/Elowen Keene/The Sheep), Casey Martin Klein (Swing), Sachiko Mae (Avoryow/Mary Button/Millie Dyer/Psychiatrist), Morgan Morse (Tonnow/Jack Trenlee/Mr. Bennett), Kris Saint-Louis (Lanow/Locryn/Mrs. Bennett), Claire-Frances Sullivan (Ebron/Lowen/Landlady/Mr. Gladstone), Lauren Jeanne Thomas (Swing), Spiff Wiegand (Swing), and Matt Wolpe (Tir/Mrs. Gladstone/Mrs. Gladstone's Granddaughter/Billy Tyne).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 09 Hrs 10 Min 06 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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