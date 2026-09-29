THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON Extends at The Public
Performances will now run through Wednesday, October 21.
The Public Theater will soon begin previews for the North American premiere production of THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON. The production has now been extended through Sunday, December 6 with an official opening night on Wednesday, October 21. See inside rehearsals!
The musical features a book and lyrics by Jethro Compton, music and lyrics by Darren Clark, based on the short story by F. Scott Fitzgerald, choreographed by Chi-San Howard, and directed by Compton. After a successful run at London's Southwark Playhouse and on the West End, THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON will finally play to American audiences, with performances beginning in The Public's Newman Theater on Thursday, October 8 with a Joseph Papp Free Performance.
Following a highly acclaimed production in London's West End, THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON makes its North American premiere at The Public this fall. Olivier Award-winning writing team Jethro Compton and Darren Clark reimagine F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic story of an old man who is not at the end of his life, but at the beginning. Set in a Cornish fishing village on the coast of Great Britain, and brought to life by a company of 15 actor-musicians, this is the magical tale of a love that defies all odds.
The complete actor-musician ensemble of THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON includes Jo Brook (Swing), Britney Coleman (Gwyns/Trenlee Senior/Captain Carrick), Trevor Lindley Craft (Morlan/Landlord/Mrs. Gladstone's Sister/Mrs. Gladstone's Sister's Granddaughter/Electrotherapist), Andrew Durand (Reverthi/Benjamin Button), Brandon J. Ellis (Tewes/Roger Button), Katie Horner (Treth/Morwenna Keene/Miss Moncrief/Drunken Sailor/Doctor), Kelsee Kimmel (Sterenow/Elowen Keene/The Sheep), Casey Martin Klein (Swing), Sachiko Mae (Avoryow/Mary Button/Millie Dyer/Psychiatrist), Morgan Morse (Tonnow/Jack Trenlee/Mr. Bennett), Kris Saint-Louis (Lanow/Locryn/Mrs. Bennett), Claire-Frances Sullivan (Ebron/Lowen/Landlady/Mr. Gladstone), Lauren Jeanne Thomas (Swing), Spiff Wiegand (Swing), and Matt Wolpe (Tir/Mrs. Gladstone/Mrs. Gladstone's Granddaughter/Billy Tyne).
The Public's production of THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON will feature scenic design by Jethro Compton, costume design by Anna Kelsey, lighting design by Zoe Spurr, and sound design by Luke Swaffield for Autograph Sound. Mark Aspinall and Darren Clark will provide orchestrations and arrangements for the production and serve as the music supervisors. Aspinall will also be the production's music director. Kristy Norter will be the music coordinator. Andrew Wade will be the voice and speech coach. David Jarzen will be the dialect coach. Scott Rowen will be production stage manager and Imani Champion and Kyle Largent will be stage managers.
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