THE CRAZY ADVENTURES OF DON QUIXOTE Enters Final Six Weeks of Performances

There are six weeks left to see Teatro SEA's premiere of The Crazy Adventures of Don Quixote, a new bilingual musical, based on Miguel de Cervantes' classic novel. Book, Music and Lyrics by Radamés Gavé and Manuel Antonio Morán, with Morán also serving as the director. The show runs through May.

This musical features an original score with arrangements by Jaime Lozano (Viva Frida), Musical Direction by Guillermo Vaisman (UN's Choir Director) and stunning puppets crafted by Master Puppeteer Álvaro Ortega Beltrán (Títeres Etcétera) from Spain. Daniel Fetecua (Limón Dance Company) choreographs the production, and the classic Spanish Golden Age costumes are designed by Ingrid Hamster Harris. Miguel Valderrama designed the lights, while John D'Onofrio and Manuel Morán is set designer.

"At Teatro SEA, we are dedicated to presenting high-quality productions that showcase the richness of Latinx arts and culture, particularly in children's literature and folktales. Don Quixote is a beautiful example of this commitment, and we are excited to share this bilingual musical with our audiences. We hope this show inspires audiences of all ages!"

- Dr. Manuel A. Morán, Artistic Director of Teatro SEA.

Performances are on Saturdays at 3PM, with weekday shows available for schools and groups.

Teatro SEA is a member of the Alliance of Teatros Latinos, New York, and this production is part of TEATRO FEST 2023, a vibrant Latinx festival of drama, dance, music, and puppetry that will take place across nine NYC theaters throughout March and April 2023.

Teatro SEA is committed to showcasing high-quality productions that promote education and positive values, particularly those rooted in Latiné children's literature, folktales, and art. The theater also fosters cultural exchange between different communities, introducing non-Spanish speaking audiences to Latinx Arts & Culture. Don't miss out on this fantastic production - join us for The Crazy Adventures of Don Quixote!

Performance Details:

Teatro SEA @ The Clemente Center on the Lower East Side

107 Suffolk Street, New York, NY 10002

Tickets: Children $15.00 Adults $20.00

For more information, please visit Click Here or call 212-529-1545.

About Teatro SEA

Established in 1985, SEA (Society of the Educational Arts, Inc.), is the premiere Bilingual Arts-in-Education Organization and Latino Children's Theatre in the United States. SEA creates and produces a combination of educational theater, in-school multidisciplinary arts instruction programs, art & cultural festivals/events, online educational programming and Theater Books, all intended to raise self-esteem, strengthen cultural identity and provide educational advancement, for our community of Latinx children and youth. The organization, established by Dr. Manuel A. Morán, currently has offices in San Juan, New York, and Florida. Teatro SEA has its performance space at the Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural and Educational Center on Manhattan's Lower East Side. teatrosea.org