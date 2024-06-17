THE CLIMATE FABLES Will Make Off-Broadway Debut at Playhouse 46

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Torch Ensemble, an acclaimed Gen Z theatre company fresh off triumphant runs at the 2023 Edinburgh International Festival Fringe and 2024 New York City Fringe, has announced their off-Broadway debut at Playhouse 46. Their double billing of Padraig Bond's environmentalist plays, "Debating Extinction" and "The Trash Garden," collectively titled "The Climate Fables", will perform in Playhouse 46's Turn on the Lights Festival on July 13 and 14, 2024.

"The Climate Fables" have received widespread acclaim since their debut, rated 5 stars by UK Theatre Network in Edinburgh and winning "Best Play" at the New York City Fringe. The brainchild of Torch Ensemble's artistic director and playwright, Padraig Bond, this pairing of two magical plays offers a thought-provoking exploration of humanity's future in the face of climate change.

In "Debating Extinction", a climate change retelling of Rapunzel, audiences will be transported to the wasteland of New England, where a young climate refugee couple grapples with the decision of whether to bring a child into a world ruined by climate change. A powerful Witch seeks to keep them apart, and to restore the forests of North America without human intervention, exploring the complex relationship between humanity and nature.

Meanwhile, "The Trash Garden" brings a comedic twist to the tale of Adam and Eve. Through the skilled performances of two Gaulier trained clowns, the play depicts the last two remaining humans on Earth playing games in the rubble, raising questions about survival, responsibility, and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of ecological collapse.



These captivating plays, born out of Torch Ensemble's engagement with real-world climate disasters like Hurricane Ida and the Canadian Wildfire Smog, are deeply informed by environmental science predictions about the actual future of our planet in the context of climate change.

Featuring a talented ensemble cast including Kristen Hoffman, Luis Feliciano, Penelope Deen, and Padraig Bond, the actors of the Torch Ensemble are praised for their powerful physical work, skill in clowning, visceral emotional connection, and their innate sense of cooperation and play.

The performances of "The Climate Fables" will take place on July 13 and 14 at Playhouse 46 in Times Square. Tickets are available for purchase through the Playhouse 46 website.

