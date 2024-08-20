THE BREAKDOWN ODYSSEY BY MS. BOOGIE to be Presented at The Shed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In an exclusive engagement, The Shed will present Brooklyn-based rapper Ms. Boogie in a two-concert, one-night-only performance of her debut album, The Breakdown, on September 14, live in The Shed’s Griffin Theater with sets at 7 pm and 9:30 pm. Ms. Boogie will perform the album in its entirety alongside Minneapolis-based producer M. Jamison. Together, they will premiere never-before-heard remixes and fresh takes for a full sonic experience of this transformative album that addresses the exclusion of Black trans women in hip hop culture and the world.

"Being able to add body movement to The Breakdown album is yet another opportunity to illustrate the narratives and stories told in this project. These stories of perseverance, interfamilial dynamics, mortality, deserving of love and metamorphosis are often told through a partial lens within the realm of hip hop,” said Ms. Boogie. “As an artist, I look forward to broadening the schemes and angles in which rap is performed, as well as expanding the ideas surrounding which bodies are traditionally included in hip hop culture."

In The Breakdown Odyssey, Ms. Boogie explores each song with her dance and vocals, guided by a suspenseful and cosmic sequence of automated sounds by M. Jamison. With a blend of nostalgic, classic rap instrumentals and modern essences, Ms. Boogie opens a portal to deliver two concerts of explicit, raw, boastful lyricism traditional to the genre, except this time with bodies and voices like hers at the forefront. Additional support for the piece includes Justin Raul Baez (El Joven) as sound designer and Cassius Antonio Cruz as a contributing lyrical composer on the album.

“Ms. Boogie is a transformative artist whose work both shapes and creates the culture we love in New York City,” said Madani Younis, The Shed’s chief executive producer. “The epicness of her world in The Breakdown opens space for the imagination to wander freely to play and see the world in new ways. She is sexy, daring, and revolutionary. Ms. Boogie is New York personified.”

“Ms. Boogie’s The Breakdown Odyssey is a radical reimagining of what hip hop can be and who it includes,” said Alex Poots, founding artistic director of The Shed. “As we are committed to pushing artistic formats and providing a platform for visionary voices, it’s an honor to bring Ms. Boogie and her groundbreaking debut album to The Shed for two incredible concerts. She boldly sets out to redefine and expand the genre and we look forward to audiences experiencing it live in our Griffin Theater.”

TICKETS

Tickets for The Breakdown Odyssey by Ms. Boogie go on sale to Shed members on August 20, and to the general public on August 22 at TheShed.org.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Ms. Boogie

Ms. Boogie, an independent artist raised in Brooklyn, New York, with Colombian and Dominican roots, is reshaping dialogues within the realm of hip hop by contributing her lived experiences as a Fem Queen (a Black trans woman). This representation was previously, and still is, lacking within the genre. The New York Times describes her work as “Performing and Living Fem Queen Joy.” After eight years under a previous moniker, Ms. Boogie has released her latest album, The Breakdown. This project, a collaboration with Black, queer creatives, blends elements of hip hop and R&B. Throughout the album’s nine tracks, she shares her personal journey while addressing broader themes of the Black trans experience in New York City and beyond. The album honors the past while embracing the future, creating a unique fusion of nostalgic and contemporary sounds.



