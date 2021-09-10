THE BLACK COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO to be Presented at Theatre Row

THE BLACK COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO, an original musical by Michele R. Hampton, directed by Cate Cammarata, with musical direction by Seth Weinstein, is scheduled for a limited run beginning late September at Off-Broadway's Theatre Row (410 West 42nd St. NY).

The story is an epic tale of revenge that centers around Edmond Dantes, a young black sailor who is imprisoned for a crime he didn't commit. Dumas' father, a Haitian immigrant to France, was Dumas' inspiration for the novel, as well as the inspiration for the musical's author.

"I wanted to make that connection for the audience," Hampton says, "so I wrote Dumas and his father into the script, and portrayed both as the men of color they were in life," adding that "Nineteenth century French law was blatantly discriminatory and racist attitudes prevailed." Like its source material, THE BLACK COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO's overarching theme is injustice - a theme "with which Dumas was all too familiar," notes Hampton, "and which makes this story as relevant today as when it was written."

Set in the mid 1800s, the cast reflects the cultural diversity of the French population at the time. The title role will be played by Dylan Bivings, (Off-Broadway: Wicked City Blues, Frankenstein), with Cristina Maria Castro (Howie D: Back in the Day with Backstreet Boy, Howie D) as Mercédès, Daniel Hayward (Off-Broadway: Love Actually?) as Danglers, George Xavier (Assassins, East West Players) as Mondego, Emily Samuelson (Off-Broadway: Cinderella, Anne Frank: A Musical) as Valentine, Andrew J Beck (Off-Broadway: Our Lady Of Queens) as Caderousse, Eileen Hanley (Off-Broadway: Pinkalicious) as Mme. Caderousse, Dylan Goike (Off-Broadway: Anne Frank: A Musical) as Maximilian, Janni Gialli (Off Broadway: A Child Is Born, Esther The Musical) as Abbe Faria, Justin T. Lowrey (Heathers The Musical, OhLook Performing Arts Center) as Albert, Jack Douglas (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Phoenix Stage Company) as De Villefort, Samantha Tullie (Off Broadway: Next To Normal) as Heloise and actor/model Joshua Iverson (TV: The Cosmics), making his theatrical debut in the role of Alexandre Dumas.

The production features orchestrations by Rodrigo I. Sierra and period costumes by award-winning designer Debbi Hobson (Off-Broadway: A Letter to Harvey Milk, The Battles of Richmond Hill, Liberty! A Monumental New Musical). Sound design is by Kimberly O'Loughlin (Off-Broadway: Unexpected Joy, Where Do We Live), scenic design by Alex Jourdan (The Drowsy Chaperone, Curtain Call Theater) and lighting by designer Greg Solomon (Broadway: Once On This Island, the Lightning Thief).

The production's director and dramaturg, Cate Cammarata, is also a producer and founder of CreateTheater. Her Off-Broadway credits include The Assignment and My Father's Daughter. Regional Theater credits include My Life Is A Musical (Bay Street Theater), Bran Castle (Porchlight Theater), and Crude (Cape Cod Theater Company).

Musical Director Seth Weinstein is the composer of the Off-Broadway musical How to Save the World and Find True Love in 90 Minutes and The Magic Fishbone. As musical director, he has toured internationally with Fosse and Jacobs' The Phantom of the Opera and nationally with Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver. His Off-Broadway credits include Ben, Virginia & Me, among others.

Composer-Author Michele Hampton is a classically trained lyric soprano and has performed at NYC's Town Hall (a K. Gardella Production), Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park, and in Argentina. In 2018, she co-created the internet musical, HAPPY LANDINGS, produced and released by New Musicals, Inc. In

2020, her first full-length musical, THE BLACK COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO, was selected to participate in the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival.

Performance dates are September 29 at 5:00PM, September 30 at 8:00PM and October 1 at 5:00PM. Tickets are $25 at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/black-count-of-monte-cristo/ . Press are invited to all performances. To reserve, please email: sheldon@kinormusic.com

Upcoming Performances: Richmond, VA, November 5 and 7.

For tickets, go to http://www.capitoloperarichmond.com/

For additional information, please visit: www.theblackcountmusical.com