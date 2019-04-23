THE BIG BANG THEORY: A POP-ROCK MUSICAL PARODY Announces Closing

THE BIG BANG THEORY: A POP-ROCK MUSICAL PARODY has announced its closing at The Anne L. Bernstein Theater, Sunday April 28th, 2019!

Remaining performances Wednesday 4/23/19, 8pm, Saturday, 4/27/19 5pm, Saturday 4/27/19 10:30pm (HARD FOR HOWARD NIGHT!), and Sunday, 4/28/19 5:00pm. Special discount tickets can be purchased at https://www.todaytix.com/x/nyc/shows/15100-the-big-bang-theory-a-pop-rock-musical-parody#noscroll

THE BIG BANG THEORY: A POP-ROCK MUSICAL PARODY - the new Off-Broadway musical spoofing the beloved CBS series and its eccentric and funny group of scientists plays in the Anne Bernstein Theater at The Theater Center (1627 Broadway). Book, music and lyrics are by Karlan Judd. Tristan J. Shuler directs and choreographs the production. THE BIG BANG THEORY: A POP-ROCK MUSICAL PARODY is produced by CNK Theatricals and Associate Producers Nicholas Barnes, Colleen J. Taylor and Gordon Fu and Kokonitsa LLC. Ages 13 and up. www.bigbangparody.com

The cast features John McGowan as Sheldon Cooper, Teresa Hui as Amy Farrah-Fowler, Kevin Stevens as Leonard Hofstadter, Bailey McCall as Penny, Brandon Delsid as Rajesh Koothrappali, Isaac Calvin as Howard Wolowitz, Hannah Bonnett as Bernadette Wolowitz, and Meagan Michaelson as Star Trek's "Q".

The Big Bang Theory's charming and nerdy group of scientists have spent 12 years finding love and experimenting with space-age theory until their lives are turned upside down by their favorite Star Trek character come to life! A hilarious romp through past, present, and future, this pop/rock musical spoofs the gang at their best, their worst, their most musical, and at their absolute wildest. Ages 13 and up. BASINGA!

The creative team features music direction and orchestrations by Rich Silverstein, scenic design by Joey Barone, lighting design by Zach Pizza, sound design by Andrew Schild, costume design by Teara Gilbert, wig design by June Peterson and props design by Sarah Waldron. The Assistant Director is Peter Charney. Casting is by Nicholas Barnes, Stage Manager is Sage Lumsden, Production Manager is Melissa Erickson.





