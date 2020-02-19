THE 24 HOUR PLAYS Will Launch Live Podcast

The 24 Hour Plays announced today that they will launch The 24 Hour Plays: Live Podcast! in partnership with WNYC. The first two of six episodes planned for 2020 will be recorded in front of a live audience at The Greene Space on Monday, March 16th at 8:00 PM.

"The 24 Hour Plays is already a singular theater event," said artistic director Mark Armstrong, "but turning it into an audio experience will allow us to bring this lightning-in-a-bottle to audiences wherever they find their podcasts. We're thrilled to partner with WNYC to create something unique for our friends around the world to enjoy together."

At each live taping of the podcast, four writers, four directors, eight actors, one host, one musical guest and a team of audio engineers will create four brand new plays, to be recorded live and published online all in 24 hours. The creative team will gather at 9:00 AM on the morning of the taping to begin the development process, with rehearsals occurring in the afternoon. At the taping, the plays and songs from the musical guest will be recorded, with help from a live audience who will take part in the storytelling. The next morning, two new episodes will be available wherever podcasts can be found at 9:00 AM, completing the 24-hour cycle.

The 24 Hour Plays are known for their work on Broadway, off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater. Past participants including Jennifer Aniston, Laverne Cox, Billy Crudup, David Cross, Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Dratch, Jesse Eisenberg, Edie Falco, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, Oscar Isaac, John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Cynthia Nixon, Anna Paquin, Rosie Perez, Phylicia Rashad, Chris Rock, Sam Rockwell, Liev Schreiber, Amanda Seyfried, Michael Shannon, Gabourey Sidibe, Sarah Silverman, Marisa Tomei, Naomi Watts and more!

Full cast and creatives for episodes 1 and 2 of The 24 Hour Plays: Live Podcast! will be announced soon. Tickets for the live studio audience are available now, starting at $35, and can be purchased at https://24hourplays.com/podcast/.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You