THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS Makes Its Live Return To NYC, June 26

On June 26, 2023, distinguished artists from across the entertainment industry will come together at Classic Stage Company's Lynn F. Angelson Theater for The 24 Hour Musicals, an intensive theatrical endeavor where artists write, rehearse and perform four new musicals in 24 hours.

Scheduled to participate this year: actors Annette O'Toole, David Krumholtz, Molly Bernard, Sarah Steele, Morgan Siobhan Green, Genevieve Angelson, Julia Mattison and Nicole Kang; writers and composers Amber Ruffin, David Schmoll, Michael Mitnick, Zack Zadek, Mario Correa, Lily Houghton and Libby Winters; directors Okieriete Onaodowan, Jenny Koons, Will Pomerantz and Meghan Finn; choreographer John Carrafa and more. Additional casting will be announced at a later date, including potentially during the show itself.

"The 24 Hour Musicals are a quintessentially New York event," said artistic director Mark Armstrong, "and one that we've loved having the chance to bring to artists and audiences in Los Angeles, Minneapolis, London and more. But there's no place like home and next Monday promises to be one of our most intimate, special evenings of new musicals. Through the generosity of Jill Rafson and Amanda Feldman - two of the great theater leaders of my generation - The 24 Hour Musicals will take place at Classic Stage's Lynn F. Angelson Theater. We're lining up an incredible cast and creative team, who'll be together for one singular evening."

The marathon process for The 24 Hour Musicals begins at 8 PM on the night before the performance. Writers, composers, directors, choreographers, actors, musicians and production staff - many of whom have never met before - gather for a short orientation. After the cast departs for the evening, writers and composers begin crafting 15-20 minute musicals for the sleeping actors. The next morning - after a furious printing and copying process - actors receive their roles and directors, choreographers and musicians arrive to begin rehearsal. Later that very night, these four brand new musicals take the stage in a one-night-only production.

Tickets start at $49 and are available at 24hourplays.org/musicals. Proceeds support The 24 Hour Plays non-profit activities throughout the year, including education programs for students from middle school through college, the flagship professional development intensive for emerging artists The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, the free online series The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues and partner productions around the world.

THE 24 HOUR MUSICALS

June 26, 2023 at 8 PM

Classic Stage Company's Lynn F. Angelson Theater

136 E. 13th Street

New York, NY 10003

The 24 Hour Plays (Mark Armstrong, artistic director; Madelyn Paquette, managing director) bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals written, rehearsed and performed in 24 hours. Through our radically-present approach to theater, we make work that responds immediately to the world around us, builds communities and generates new artistic partnerships. Our events include The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24 Hour Musicals, as well as productions in London, Los Angeles, Dublin, Minneapolis, Finland, Mexico and more.

Each summer, we bring together early-career actors, directors, playwrights, producers and composers for a free professional intensive culminating in their own production of The 24 Hour Plays in an off-Broadway theater. Over eleven years, The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals have introduced audiences and collaborators to a generation of artists changing the game in theater, television and film. Since March 2020, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues have generated over 600 new free-to-view theater pieces featuring over 1000 artists that have been viewed millions of times and are archived in the Library of Congress.

The 24 Hour Plays are an enduring New York City institution, while licensed affiliates and partners produce The 24 Hour Plays and Musicals in theaters and schools worldwide, impacting everyone from celebrities to students.