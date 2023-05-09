THE 2023 CHERRY ORCHARD FESTIVAL Returns This June

The 2023 Cherry Orchard Festival will run from June - July 2023 across the nation, featuring the United States tours of solo pianist Polina Osetinskaya performing some of the most enduring musical masterpieces in history, a solo performance "I AM HERE" starring renowned theater actor Anatoly Beliy, and an NYC screening of "Mama, I'm Home" featuring a Q&A session with producer Alexander Rodnyansky. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here.

"The Festival is incredibly excited to announce its upcoming season as a lot has changed since the last festival in 2020. The pandemic, the rapidly changing landscape of performing arts, and the ongoing war in Ukraine have emboldened The Festival to discover new ways to engage while remaining faithful to its original mission to present acclaimed international performers to US audiences. The 2023 season will feature three different perspectives from Russian-speaking performers who are openly speaking out against the war in Ukraine through their respective genres: film, theater, and music," said Maria Shclover, Producer, Cherry Orchard Festival.

"As always, the Festival aims to maximize connection through intimate Q&A conversations with artists, bringing audiences closer to the creative process and facilitating conversations. We will continue to offer discounts for groups and for students, enabling access for more arts lovers than ever before," said Irina Shabshis, Artistic Director, Cherry Orchard Festival.

POLINA OSETINSKAYA, PIANO: BAROQUE MASTERPIECES FROM EPIC FILMS

June 2023

Baroque Masterpieces from Epic Films

Polina Osetinskaya makes a triumphant solo return to the United States, after a critically acclaimed appearance at Carnegie Hall with Maxim Vengerov in October 2022. For this upcoming intimate solo recital, Osetinskaya turns to a program of some of the most enduring musical masterpieces in history. With her signature virtuosity, Osetinskaya brings to life seminal works by Bach, Handel and Rameau, from epic films by Coppola, Kubrick, Tarkovsky and other luminary directors. The dramatic qualities of the music, which had once enhanced the pivotal moments in these great films, are now distilled by Osetinskaya into a thoughtful and engaging live program.

PROGRAM

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685 -1750)

"The Talented Mr. Ripley", 1999; dir. Anthony Minghella

Italian Concerto in F Major

Allegro

Andante

Presto

"Solaris", 1972; dir. Andrey Tarkovsky

Chorale prelude BWV 639 "Ich ruf zu dir, Herr Jesu Christ" ("I cry to you, Lord Jesus Christ")

"Fingers", 1978; dir. James Toback

Toccata in E minor

Toccata

Adagio

Fuga

"Breaking the Waves", 1996; dir. Lars von Trier

Sonata No. 2 in E-flat minor for flute and harpsichord, BWV 1031

II: Siciliano

"The Godfather", 1972; dir. Francis Ford Coppola

Passacaglia and Fugue in C minor BWV 582

GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL (1685 -1759)

"Barry Lyndon", 1975; dir. Stanley Kubrick

Suite No. 4 in D minor

III: Sarabande

"Autumn Sonata", 1978; dir. Ingmar Bergman

Chaconne with variations in G Major

Henry Purcell (1659 -1695)

"The Draftsman's Contract", 1982; dir. Peter Greenaway

Ground in C minor

JEAN-PHILIPPE RAMEAU (1683 -1764)

"4 days in France", 2016; dir. Jerome Raybaud

From "Pièces de Clavecin" in E minor

Le rappel des oiseaux (The calling of birds)

Tambourin (Tambourine)

"The Maid", 2016; dir. Pan Chang Uk

From "Pièces de Clavecin" in E minor

La Villageoise (The Villager)

"Casanova", 2015; dir. Jean-Pierrel Jeneut

From "Pièces de Clavecin" in D Major

Les tendres plaintes (Tender complaints)

Les Niais de Sologne (The Fools of Solon)

Les Soupirs (Sighs)

La Joyeuse (The Joyful)

L'entretien des Muses (Conversation of the Muses)

Les Cyclopes (Cyclops)

SCHEDULE

Saturday, June 03, 2023 | 8:00 PM TORONTO, ON Koerner Hall, Royal Conservatory of Music | 273 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M5S 1V6

Sunday, June 04, 2023 | 8:00 PM BOSTON, MA Berklee Performance Center | 136 Massachusetts Ave, Boston, MA 02115

Tuesday, June 06, 2023 | 8:00 PM SAN FRANCISCO, CA Herbst Theater | 401 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94102

Saturday, June 10, 2023 | 8:00 PM NEW YORK, NY Kaufman Concert Hall at the 92Y | 1395 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10128

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here.

I AM HERE - US TOUR

June - July 2023

Starring Anatoly Beliy

Following a sold-out run in Israel, famed theatre actor Anatoly Beliy brings a highly anticipated US premiere of I AM HERE, a dramatic performance, staged by director Egor Trukhin.

Beliy's "everyman" character goes on a dramatic emotional exploration of one's identity, a conversation with the audience about our innermost feelings, sometimes funny and sad, or tragic and comical, but always sincere.

Written after the start of Russia's war in Ukraine, "I AM HERE" is a dramatic tapestry of works by contemporary poets: Alya Haitlina, Zhenya Berkovich, Lena Berson, Michael Eisenberg, Roman Osminkin, Konstantin Buzin, M.K. translated by Anna Krushelnitskaya.

Beliy is formerly one of Russia's most lauded dramatic actors of his generation, with several critically acclaimed theatrical appearances as a leading actor of the Moscow Art Theatre, as well as over 50 film roles. Lauded for his anti-war position, Anatoly Beliy left Russia for Israel after the start of the Russia's war in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. He is currently an actor with Israel's Gesher Theater.

Egor Trukhin is a young director, graduate of the Moscow Theatre College under the guidance of Oleg Tabakov, and of the famed The Russian Institute of Theatre Arts (GITIS) as a student of Sergey Zhenovach, Artistic Director of Chekhov Moscow Art Theatre. Trukhin declared his anti-war position after February 24, 2022, and left Russia for Israel, where he is currently working with Gesher Theater.

This play is performed in Russian.

SCHEDULE

Friday, June 16, 2023 | 8:00 PM PHILADELPHIA, PA

The Theater at KleinLife Northeast Philadelphia | 10100 Jamison Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19116

Saturday, June 17, 2023 | 8:00 PM BOSTON, MA

The Cutler Majestic Theatre | 219 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116

Thursday, June 22, 2023 | 8:00 PM TORONTO, ON

John Basset Theatre | 255 Front St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2W6

Friday, June 23, 2023 | 8:00 PM CHICAGO, IL

North Shore Center for the Performing Arts | 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60077

Saturday, June 24, 2023 | 8:00 PM NEW YORK, NY

The Town Hall | 123 W 43rd St, New York, NY 10036

Sunday, June 25, 2023 | 8:00 PM WASHINGTON, DC

Lisner Auditorium | 730 21st St NW, Washington, DC 20052

Thursday, June 29, 2023 | 8:00 PM SEATTLE, WA

Edmonds Center for the Arts | 410 4th Ave N, Edmonds, WA 98020

Friday, June 30, 2023 | 8:00 PM SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Herbst Theater | 401 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94102

Saturday, July 01, 2023 | 8:00 PM LOS ANGELES, CA

Wilshire Ebell Theater | 4401 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90005

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2241619®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcherryorchardfestival.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton12023_i-am-here.

AN EVENING WITH ALEXANDER RODNYANSKY

June 2023

Special screening of the film "Mama, I'm Home" and Q&A

Alexander Rodnyansky is an Academy-Award winning film producer and an outspoken critic of the Putin regime. Rodnyansky unwavering voice resonates with millions of people across the world, helping galvanize the global cultural response to the war. During this special evening with New York audiences, Rodnyansky will answer questions, discuss his activist efforts and preview his latest film, "Mama I'm Home" which tells the story of a mother searching for her son, after being told he was killed as a mercenary soldier in Syria.

Alexander Rodnyansky, the Academy-Award winning film producer, was born in Kyiv and began his career as a documentarian, before becoming the driving force behind some of the key films and filmmakers on the post-Soviet cinematic landscape. Rodnyansky's credits include East-West, Aleksandr Sokurov's The Sun, and Andrey Zvyagintsev's award winning films Elena, Leviathan, and Loveless.

Rodnyansky spoke out vehemently against Russian aggression in Ukraine, becoming one of the first people to get branded with the infamous status of ""InoAgent."" Since the first day of the war, Rodnyansky has journaled his thoughts about the Russian regime to an online audience, while located in war-besieged Kyiv. Rodnyansky's unwavering voice resonates with millions of people across the world, helping galvanize the global cultural response to the war.

SCHEDULE

Sunday, June 18, 2023 | 7:00 PM NEW YORK, NY

Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space | 2537 Broadway, New York, NY 10025

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2241619®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcherryorchardfestival.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton12023_mama-im-home.

ABOUT THE CHERRY ORCHARD FESTIVAL

Since its founding, The Cherry Orchard Festival has presented renowned international works of performing and visual arts to US audiences. The Festival's goal is to increase access to the arts; as such, it is committed to offering flexible ticket prices, and planning at least one event every season that's free of charge. We are constantly searching for the newest, most daring projects, acclaimed in the international arts arena, to introduce to our audiences in New York and in major cities across North America.