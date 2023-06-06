TEENAGERS IN LOVE to Open This Week At The Chain Theater

Boardwalk Productions is presenting the World Premiere of TEENAGERS IN LOVE by Sean O'Connor. Directed by Debra Whitfield, the production opens on June 8 at The Chain Theatre.

In TEENAGERS IN LOVE, Harp and Becca, New Jersey high school sweethearts in the 1970s, meet for the first time since Harp was accused of killing Becca's gay and troubled brother Donnie on graduation night 45 years prior. Though many believed he was guilty, "All-American golden boy" Harp got off and fled town while Becca recovered and married Harp's high school best friend, Ben-Black, brilliant and handsome. After a little wine and an unexpected kiss...they are back in the past, 18 years old once more, where they relive that fateful night, and the truth behind Donnie's tragic death is finally made clear.

TEENAGERS IN LOVE stars Alexander Chilton, Jeff Woods Garlin (Law & Order), Jacobi Hall (Broadway's Paradise Square), Obie Award winner Renata Hinrichs (A Simple Heart), Jackie Maruschak (Between Fire and Smoke at Signature Theatre), Wayne Maugans (Broadway's August: Osage County), Kaitlyn Mitchell, Jack Rasmussen and Ziggy Schulting (Good Friday at The Flea). The production team includes Amy Ludlow (costumes), Chris D'Angelo (lighting), Ed Matthew (sound), Zöe Hurwitz (set), Ken Wolf (production manager), Rod Kinter (co-fight director), Susana Montoya Quinchia (co-fight director) and Henry Hanson(stage manager).

Sean O'Connor (writersean.com) was a member of NYC's famed Circle Rep Theatre. Ten of his plays have won national Best New Play awards. They've all been published by both NextStage Press and JAC Publications, and they've all been produced many, many times in scores of theatres in NYC and all across the country. "World of Sinatras" and "The Unraveling" were translated and published in France, to be produced by the Baz'Arts Company. He's written films for USA Network,and Nasser Entertainment. Three of his own screenplays won national awards. He's received many grants and fellowships. He directs his work, as well as acts in it-plus, in scores of other plays, leads on two network TV shows ("All My Children" and "Another World") and several indie films. He wrote, directed and acted in his short film, "Summer of '70" based on his award-winning feature script, "Imitate the Sun." It has just been released to festivals. Recent productions in last few years: "World of Sinatras" was produced at Manhattan's Arclight Theatre. "Broken Birds" was produced at the SOOP Theatre Festival in Pelham, N.Y. "The Unraveling" was produced in the Elia Kazan Festival at the Actor's Studio. "Miss Hollywood" was produced in Silverado, CA. "New Truck for Paulie" opens at the California Stage in Sacramento CA in July. "Wound" won the nationally acclaimed Writers Digest Award and was a Semi-finalist for the O'Neill Playwrights Conference. Sean has just finished a TV pilot, "King Dollar." And his first novel, "American Roulette." He received his B.A. from Columbia University, and his M.F.A. in Creative Writing from Queens College.

Debra Whitfield (Director) is an award-winning director, actress and playwright. She has worked at The Mint Theater, Florida Studio Theatre, Virginia Stage Company, Bristol Riverside Theatre, Dorset Theatre Festival, Two River Theater, Hartford TheaterWorks, the Depot Theater and The Amateur Comedy Club. As a director, Off-Broadway: TECH SUPPORT (59E59 Theaters) Olympics Über Alles (St.Luke's) and The Banana Monologues (Theatre Row/Acorn Theatre). Other favorites include: Blithe Spirit, Brighton Beach Memoirs, and The Underpants. Debra was named Best Director/Choreographer for Welcome to the Hard Luck Café at New York's Thespis Festival and Best Director for Transference at the Strawberry One-Act Festival. Writing credits include: FIRE, The Man in the Window, Transference & TECH SUPPORT. DECEPTION, a psychological thriller, was produced as a two-part audio drama under the auspices of PROJECT MERCURY, an arm of Chatillion Stage Company (Debra is Artistic Director). She is a member of SDC.

TEENAGERS IN LOVE runs June 2 - 17 with performances Monday & Wednesday - Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. Running time is 75 minutes. The Chain Theatre is located at 312 W 36th Street between 8th & 9th Avenues, New York, NY 10018. Tickets are $28 at Click Here.