TADA! Youth Theater Presents Original Musical THE HISTORY MYSTERY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TADA! Youth Theater presents The History Mystery, an original musical time travel adventure, running October 19, 2024 through November 17, 2024.

Three history-hating teens travel back in time in this hit TADA! Original Musical, The History Mystery, where they meet suffragettes, along with young Benjamin Franklin, Martin Luther King Jr., Eleanor Roosevelt, and more!

This election season, get inspired by a new generation of history-makers at The History Mystery!

TADA! is committed to making its productions accessible to all and offers a limited number of Pay What You Can Tickets for each performance starting at $1, in addition to group sales for nonprofit organizations.

TADA! Youth Theater’s original production of The History Mystery has a book by Janine Nina Trevens, TADA! Youth Theater Executive and Producing Artistic Director, with music by Eric Rockwell and lyrics by Margaret Rose. The production is directed by Janine Nina Trevens and choreographed by Kim Grier-Martinez, with music direction by Emmanuel Vidales and Lucas Colon, set design by Joel Sherry, lighting design by Bryan Ealey, and costume design by L.A. Clevenson.

Performances are presented by talented members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET). The young actors showcase the rich diversity of New York City. They come from various neighborhoods and boroughs of New York City, encompassing different economic, racial, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds, as well as diverse abilities and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Ticket prices are $30 adults and $15 students (age 15 and under). Tickets may be purchased at: https://tadatheater.com/artistic-overview/current-season/

TADA! is a unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater that produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences. TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and positive youth development program for members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET), talented youth ages 8-18; musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers. TADA!’s high-quality work enhances young people’s self-confidence and creativity which develops advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.

Comments