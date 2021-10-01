Stephen McCall's DIG DEEP to Premiere at The Triad Theater

DIG DEEP, a new play written and produced by Stephen McCall - distinguished military veteran (U.S. Air Force), currently serving as a senior advisor for the U.S. Congress - will make its debut at The Triad Theater on October 22, 2021. The piece will center around his life struggles dealing with adversity, depression, bullying, teen suicide, and Tourette syndrome. McCall himself will take audiences on a journey in song and spoken word to motivate and entertain while sharing his journey to inspire. Through tears, suspense, drama, and laughter, "Dig Deep" aims to empower audiences to dream big and turn impossibles into reality.

Directed by Dawn L. Troupe (Dave Malloy's MOBY DICK), DIG DEEP will also feature musical guests; internationally recognized latin pop virtuoso Chris Urquiaga or "JChris" (known for singles such as "Caliente" feat. Naldo Benny and "Macerena") performing original music, and Ellis Gage (Pasek & Paul's JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH, Danny K. Bernstein's FAR FROM CANTERBURY) singing music by Ryan McCurdy (NIAGARA, STATIONED, WHITEROCK CLIFF) and the late Lauren Widner (NIAGARA). This production is also made possible by Sylvia Hoke (Director of Production, Marketing & Photography), Holly Hassett (donor), and Ben C Blas.

For tickets and information, visit www.stephenmccall.com and www.triadnyc.com.

To join the live streaming audience, visit metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/stephen-mccall-102221.