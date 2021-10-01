Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stephen McCall's DIG DEEP to Premiere at The Triad Theater

pixeltracker

The piece will debut October 22, 2021 featuring Chris Urquiaga, Ellis Gage, & Ryan McCurdy

Oct. 1, 2021  
Stephen McCall's DIG DEEP to Premiere at The Triad Theater

DIG DEEP, a new play written and produced by Stephen McCall - distinguished military veteran (U.S. Air Force), currently serving as a senior advisor for the U.S. Congress - will make its debut at The Triad Theater on October 22, 2021. The piece will center around his life struggles dealing with adversity, depression, bullying, teen suicide, and Tourette syndrome. McCall himself will take audiences on a journey in song and spoken word to motivate and entertain while sharing his journey to inspire. Through tears, suspense, drama, and laughter, "Dig Deep" aims to empower audiences to dream big and turn impossibles into reality.

Directed by Dawn L. Troupe (Dave Malloy's MOBY DICK), DIG DEEP will also feature musical guests; internationally recognized latin pop virtuoso Chris Urquiaga or "JChris" (known for singles such as "Caliente" feat. Naldo Benny and "Macerena") performing original music, and Ellis Gage (Pasek & Paul's JAMES & THE GIANT PEACH, Danny K. Bernstein's FAR FROM CANTERBURY) singing music by Ryan McCurdy (NIAGARA, STATIONED, WHITEROCK CLIFF) and the late Lauren Widner (NIAGARA). This production is also made possible by Sylvia Hoke (Director of Production, Marketing & Photography), Holly Hassett (donor), and Ben C Blas.

For tickets and information, visit www.stephenmccall.com and www.triadnyc.com.

To join the live streaming audience, visit metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/stephen-mccall-102221.


Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes
Ryan Steele Photo
Ryan Steele
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams

More Hot Stories For You

  • Magik Theatre Announces SNOW WHITE, 2nd Production Of 28th Season
  • L.O.L. SURPRISE! LIVE Expands National Tour & Adds New 2022 Dates
  • The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Celebrates 30 Years of the Guadalupe Dance Company
  • The Magik Theatre Presents MADDI'S FRIDGE