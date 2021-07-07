Stage and Screen Star Suzzanne Douglas Passes Away At 64

Suzzanne Douglas, known for her starring role in the sitcom The Parent 'Hood and more, has passed away at the age of 64.

Douglas starred in the 1989 film Tap alongside Gregory Hines and Sammy Davis, Jr, for which she received an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. Douglas' additional on screen credits include: How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998), Jason's Lyric (1994), The Inkwell (1994) and more.

In 2019, she appeared in When They See Us (Netflix), directed by Ava DuVernay.

Her stage credits include Dorothy Brock in 42nd Street at the Drury Lane Theater, Merteuil in the Baltimore Center Stage Theater's production of Les Liaisons Dangereuses, and Kendra in George Street Playhouse's American Son. Other theater credits include The Tap Dance Kid, Night in Tunisia, Julius by Design, The Drowning Crow, Crowns (NAACP Image Award for Best Ensemble), Women of Brewster Place, and Arthur Laurent's, Hallelujah, Baby!, which Laurent re-wrote especially for her. Suzzanne was also the first African-American to play the role of Dr. Bearing in the Pulitzer Prize winning play, Wit at the George Street Playhouse.

Stars have taken to social media to share their memories of Douglas.