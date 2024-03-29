Spotlight: SCARLETT DREAMS at Greenwich House Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GEAR UP FOR A NEW REALITY In the heart of a digital revolution, Scarlett Dreams unravels a tantalizing mystery set against the backdrop of cutting-edge virtual reality.

Siblings Milo (Borris Anthony York) and Liza (Brittany Bellizeare) are on the brink of launching RealFit, a revolutionary fitness and wellness application tailored for the latest VR headset. Eager to fine-tune their creation, they enlist Milo’s husband, Kevin (Andrew Keenan-Bolger), for a final round of beta testing. Immersed in a world more vivid than he could have imagined, Kevin finds himself drawn to Scarlett (Caroline Lellouche), his virtual guide. But as their sessions intensify, Scarlett’s enigmatic presence begins to blur the lines between virtuality and reality. As secrets unfold, the audience is invited into a labyrinth where the allure of the digital realm challenges our understanding of truth, connection, and the shadows that dwell within innovation.

Scarlett Dreams is a groundbreaking exploration of love, identity, and the mysteries that lie just beyond the screen.