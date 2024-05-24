Spotlight: GALA 2024 at Irish Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join us on Monday, June 3, at 7 pm at The Town Hall for a star-studded, one-night-only extravaganza celebrating 35 years of Irish Rep musicals! Experience an unforgettable evening with Broadway stars and beloved Irish Rep company members performing hits from Finian’s Rainbow, Meet Me in St. Louis, Donnybrook!, The Butcher Boy, Ernest in Love, and The Irish… and How They Got That Way, plus timeless classics by Sondheim and Lerner & Loewe.

Mark your calendars now—this is a musical theatre celebration you won't want to miss!

