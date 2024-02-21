Spotlight: ARISTOCRATS at Irish Repertory Theatre

Set in Ballybeg Hall in County Donegal, Brian Friel’s Chekhovian masterpiece chronicles the decaying home of District Justice O’Donnell, where the family congregate for a wedding, but stay to attend a funeral. Friel’s tale of three sisters and their ‘eccentric’ brother reveals the way in which the ache of one family becomes the microcosm for the ache of a society.

Aristocrats was first produced in March 1979 at The Abbey Theatre in Dublin. Irish Repertory Theatre hosted a revival of Aristocrats in 2009, directed by Charlotte Moore. The production featured John Keating, Geddeth Smith, Lynn Hawley, Orlagh Cassidy and Laura Odeh, and was described as a “first – rate revival” by The New York Times, and praised for a “top flight ensemble” by The New York Daily News.