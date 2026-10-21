Special Offer: GOOD TIME CHARLIE Is In Its Final Week at The Public Theater

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Final week to see Good Time Charlie at The Public Theater Off-Broadway! Use code DIVA for $75 tickets. You have only eight performances remaining—through October 25—to experience this "sprawling tale of queer inheritance" written by Ryan J. Haddad and directed by Danny Sharron.

Critics have praised the production as "a beautiful homage to the meaning and magic of theatre" and noted it "feels raw and poignant in a way few plays are ever able to accomplish." The play has also been described as "a genuine and ultimately moving monument to a generation of gay men who have shaped a community's identity and lifestyle aesthetic, as well as a meditation on aging and care-giving."

Use code DIVA to get tickets for $75 and secure your seat before the final curtain. You can book online at publictheater.org, call Audiences Services at 212.967.7555, or visit the Guest Desk at 425 Lafayette Street.

The production features accessible performances including Open Captioned, ASL, Audio Described, and Sensory Adapted performances. The final Sensory Adapted Performance is October 25 at 1PM. Learn more and see the full list of offerings.

Become a Supporter member with a donation of $100 or more and enjoy no-fee, discounted tickets to Good Time Charlie and the rest of the 26/27 Astor Place season. Members receive flexible and free exchanges, waitlist access for sold-out productions, dedicated customer service, and food and beverage discounts. Join in today or DONATE to support this Edgerton Foundation New Play Award recipient.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 13 Hrs 57 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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