Special Offer: GOOD TIME CHARLIE Is In Its Final Week at The Public Theater
Check Out the Special Offer Below
Final week to see Good Time Charlie at The Public Theater Off-Broadway! Use code DIVA for $75 tickets. You have only eight performances remaining—through October 25—to experience this "sprawling tale of queer inheritance" written by Ryan J. Haddad and directed by Danny Sharron.
Critics have praised the production as "a beautiful homage to the meaning and magic of theatre" and noted it "feels raw and poignant in a way few plays are ever able to accomplish." The play has also been described as "a genuine and ultimately moving monument to a generation of gay men who have shaped a community's identity and lifestyle aesthetic, as well as a meditation on aging and care-giving."
Use code DIVA to get tickets for $75 and secure your seat before the final curtain. You can book online at publictheater.org, call Audiences Services at 212.967.7555, or visit the Guest Desk at 425 Lafayette Street.
The production features accessible performances including Open Captioned, ASL, Audio Described, and Sensory Adapted performances. The final Sensory Adapted Performance is October 25 at 1PM. Learn more and see the full list of offerings.
Become a Supporter member with a donation of $100 or more and enjoy no-fee, discounted tickets to Good Time Charlie and the rest of the 26/27 Astor Place season. Members receive flexible and free exchanges, waitlist access for sold-out productions, dedicated customer service, and food and beverage discounts. Join in today or DONATE to support this Edgerton Foundation New Play Award recipient.
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