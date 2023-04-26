Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SheNYC Arts Announces 2023 Festival Lineup Of 8 New Full-Length Plays And Musicals By Women, Trans, & Non-Binary Writers

The Festival will run from July 26-August 6, 2023, at the East Village's Connelly Theater.

Apr. 26, 2023  

SheNYC Arts, the country's premier program for showcasing up-and-coming gender-marginalized writers and composers, has announced their lineup for the 2023 SheNYC Summer Theater Festival.

The Festival will run from July 26-August 6, 2023, at the East Village's Connelly Theater with both an in-person audience and select digital performances. The SheNYC shows are selected after a rigorous, blind, months-long selection process out of over 300 submissions from around the globe.

The 2023 SheNYC Summer Theater Festival will present three original full-length musicals: 0874: A Filipino-American Love Story by Alexandra Palting (music co-composed by Baz King), Bloom by Gillian Fox Orwoll (book & lyrics co-written by Grace Lazos), and Chasing Grace by Elizabeth Addison.

The Festival will also present five new full-length plays: Finding Olive by Samantha Stone, First Sight: A Queer Indonesian Love Story by Dena Igusti, It's A Free Country by Leigh Flayton, The Moss Maidens by S. Dylan Zwickel, and Radio Man by Sarah Groustra.

Tickets to the performances will be on sale on June 1. All performances will comply with state and local COVID-19 safety guidelines. Learn more about each show at www.SheNYCArts.org/She-NYC.

For more information on SheNYC's sister festivals, SheLA and SheATL, visit www.SheNYCArts.org.

SheNYC Arts is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization devoted to producing plays, musicals, and adaptations by writers of marginalized genders, to prove that these works are meaningful, high-quality, and commercially viable. Founded in 2015, SheNYC Arts has since become the premier incubator for the best up-and-coming talent in the entertainment industry nationwide. SheNYC produces Summer Theater Festivals in New York City, Los Angeles, and Atlanta annually, as well as CreateHER, a semester-long program for high school students interested in careers as playwrights and producers. Through additional educational and community engagement programs, including The Broadway Women's Alliance, SheNYC aims to make the theater industry a better place for all people. Learn more at www.SheNYCArts.org.




