Santino Fontana, Jasmine Forsberg and More to Join Prospect Musicals Concert
The concert will be hosted by Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba at Symphony Space.
Prospect Musicals has revealed the cast for CELEBBRATION: A Concert Evening of Songs from the Fred Ebb Award Winners (2015-2025). The concert will take place on Thursday, October 8 at 7:00pm at Symphony Space, and will be hosted by Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba.
The concert cast will include Robert Ariza (Operation Mincemeat), Kim Blanck (Suffs), Darius de Haas (Shuffle Along), Santino Fontana (Tootsie, Tony Award), Jasmine Forsberg (Six), Molly Hager (Waitress), Jade Jones (Bigfoot!), Taylor Iman Jones (Groundhog Day), Marina Kondo (Ragtime), Michael Maliakel (The Great Gatsby), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Aubrey Matalon (Giulia), Katerina McCrimmon (Funny Girl, Broadway Tour), Eric William Morris (Be More Chill), Zachary Prince(Honeymoon in Vegas), Pearl Sun (Come From Away), Talia Suskauer (Wicked) and
Kuhoo Verma (Heathers) with additional performers to be announced. The concert will be directed by Cara Reichel, and music directed by Andy Roninson. The associate director is Kate Semmens.
The evening will feature performances of world premiere and favorite songs written by the last decade of Fred Ebb Award Winners, including: Sophie Boyce & Veronica Mansour (2025), Cheeyang Ng & Eric Sorrels (2024), Freya Catrin Smith & Jack Williams (2023), Julia Riew (2022), Isabella Dawis & Tidtaya Sinutoke (2021), Ben Bonnema & Christopher Staskel (2020), Pulitzer and Tony Award winner Michael R. Jackson (2020), Tony Award nominee Benjamin Velez (2019), Will Reynolds & Eric Price (2018), two-time Tony Award winner and Emmy and Grammy Award nominee Shaina Taub (2017), and three-time Emmy Award nominees Thomas Mizer & Curtis Moore (2016). Julia Riew also collaborates with musical theater writer Janani K. Jha to premiere a new song.
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