Santino Fontana, Jasmine Forsberg and More to Join Prospect Musicals Concert

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Prospect Musicals has revealed the cast for CELEBBRATION: A Concert Evening of Songs from the Fred Ebb Award Winners (2015-2025). The concert will take place on Thursday, October 8 at 7:00pm at Symphony Space, and will be hosted by Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba.

The concert cast will include Robert Ariza (Operation Mincemeat), Kim Blanck (Suffs), Darius de Haas (Shuffle Along), Santino Fontana (Tootsie, Tony Award), Jasmine Forsberg (Six), Molly Hager (Waitress), Jade Jones (Bigfoot!), Taylor Iman Jones (Groundhog Day), Marina Kondo (Ragtime), Michael Maliakel (The Great Gatsby), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Aubrey Matalon (Giulia), Katerina McCrimmon (Funny Girl, Broadway Tour), Eric William Morris (Be More Chill), Zachary Prince(Honeymoon in Vegas), Pearl Sun (Come From Away), Talia Suskauer (Wicked) and

Kuhoo Verma (Heathers) with additional performers to be announced. The concert will be directed by Cara Reichel, and music directed by Andy Roninson. The associate director is Kate Semmens.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 06 Hrs 27 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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