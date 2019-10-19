Sandy Gelfound Brings THE KOSHER CHEERLEADER to United Solo
Stand-up comedienne, Sandy Gelfound, will premier her one-woman show, "The Kosher Cheerleader" a hilarious, touching show as part of United Solo Festival this November at Theatre Row in New York City. From overcoming a heart defect and time in an orphanage to becoming an NFL Raiders Cheerleader, who metamorphosis into an Orthodox Jew, Sandy tells her inspiring story with dance, song and mimicry.
November 10, 2019 @ 2:00 PM
www.thekoshercheerleader.com
TICKETS:
$45 (with a $2.25 Theatre Restoration Charge).
Tickets are available at the Theatre Row Box Office; by phone at Telecharge: 212-239-6200; or online at www.telecharge.com
United Solo Theatre Festival at Theatre Row
410 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036
Written by: Sandy Gelfound
Lighting Design: Shelly Callahan
Sound: Laura Lonski
Producer: Craig Gelfound