Sandy Duncan, Steve Witting, and Guy Stroman Will Lead Q&A After Tonight's Benefit Reading Of LAUGHING WILD

Actors Sandy Duncan and Steve Witting, as well as director Guy Stroman will participate in an audience led Q&A after tonight's previously reported virtual benefit reading of Christopher Durang's 'Laughing Wild.' The Q&A session will be led by producer Erin S. Leddy.

In order to participate in the Q&A, you must type your question into the comment section on YouTube after the performance is over. The producers will get to as many questions as possible.

One man. One woman. One can of tuna fish. The legendary three-time Tony and Emmy Award nominee Sandy Duncan (Peter Pan; Funny Face) and Steve Witting (The Irishman; Catch Me If You Can) will star in a one-night-only virtual reading of Christopher Durang's masterpiece LAUGHING WILD. The reading, which will be presented tonight at 7:00pm, will benefit The Actors Fund.

LAUGHING WILD shows us different perspectives of two troubled people trying to live in the chaos of New York City. Directed by Guy Stroman (Forever Plaid), LAUGHING WILD is a hysterical and unusual show that examines people's quest for happiness in a heightened reality.

Erin S. Leddy. serves as the producer of the event, with Tim Realbuto acting as supervising producer. Melissa Erickson is the production's technical director.

The reading is free to watch, however a donation to The Actors Fund is recommended. For more information on how to watch the livestream, please visit www.LaughingWildActorsFund.com

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services.

Since March 18, 2020, The Actors Fund has provided more than $17 million+ in emergency financial assistance to over 14,000+ people who work in performing arts and entertainment. With shutdowns on Broadway and in film and television, theater, concerts, dance, music and many other areas of entertainment, the need is great and growing. This emergency financial assistance is helping our most vulnerable and those in financial crisis to cover basic living expenses, such as food, essential medications, utilities and more.

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You