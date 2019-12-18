SWING! Opens Off-Broadway at St. Luke's Theater
"SWING!" tells the story of Adrianna (Christina Barnes), a factory worker in the 40's who is holding down her husband Butch's (Steffen Alexander Whorton) factory job while he's at war. Once he returns home, both Adrianna and Butch feel like they don't fit into their old lives. When she meets Janine (Melissa Winter), Adrianna rediscovers old passions that she put away when she was first married. While her feelings blossom for Janine, Adrianna's love for her husband is also rekindled. Adrianna's difficult choice in a time of forbidden love fuels this passionate musical journey.
Premiere Cast:
Adrianna: Christina Barnes
Janine: Melissa Winter
Butch: Steffen Alexander Whorton
Jake: Andrew Robertson
Marlena: Molly Gilman
Fritz: Michael Mirlas
Wynney: Daryl Glenn
Ensemble:
Emily Brady, Tiffany Stoker (Janine understudy), Tim Backskai, Alex Fernandez (Male Swing), Lorna Pérez, Alex Carmine (Butch understudy), Julie McNamara, Tara Murphy (Marlena understudy), and Emily Hardesty (Adrianna understudy).
Creative Team:
Executive Producer: John Lant, Tamra Pica
Creators: Michael Antin
Director: John Lant
Choreographer: Rina Maejima
Music Direction: Kent Jeong-Eun Kim
Lighting Design: Maarten Cornelis
Costume Design: Jennifer Anderson
Sound Design: Toby Singer
Casting: Tamra Pica Casting
Producing Associate: Tim Hays, Dina Klein, Ting-Ting Li
a??Production Crew: Max Donenfeld
Publicity / Marketing: Stephen Sunderlin - Sunpro Inc.
Graphic Design: Molly Gilman
Website: www.swingthemusical.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Swing-A-Musical
Every Wednesday at 8:00 pm
St. Luke's Theater- 308 West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036