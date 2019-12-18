SWING! Opens Off-Broadway at St. Luke's Theater

"SWING!" tells the story of Adrianna (Christina Barnes), a factory worker in the 40's who is holding down her husband Butch's (Steffen Alexander Whorton) factory job while he's at war. Once he returns home, both Adrianna and Butch feel like they don't fit into their old lives. When she meets Janine (Melissa Winter), Adrianna rediscovers old passions that she put away when she was first married. While her feelings blossom for Janine, Adrianna's love for her husband is also rekindled. Adrianna's difficult choice in a time of forbidden love fuels this passionate musical journey.

Premiere Cast:

Adrianna: Christina Barnes

Janine: Melissa Winter

Butch: Steffen Alexander Whorton

Jake: Andrew Robertson

Marlena: Molly Gilman

Fritz: Michael Mirlas

Wynney: Daryl Glenn

Ensemble:

Emily Brady, Tiffany Stoker (Janine understudy), Tim Backskai, Alex Fernandez (Male Swing), Lorna Pérez, Alex Carmine (Butch understudy), Julie McNamara, Tara Murphy (Marlena understudy), and Emily Hardesty (Adrianna understudy).

Creative Team:



Executive Producer: John Lant, Tamra Pica

Creators: Michael Antin

Director: John Lant

Choreographer: Rina Maejima

Music Direction: Kent Jeong-Eun Kim

Lighting Design: Maarten Cornelis

Costume Design: Jennifer Anderson

Sound Design: Toby Singer

Casting: Tamra Pica Casting

Producing Associate: Tim Hays, Dina Klein, Ting-Ting Li

a??Production Crew: Max Donenfeld

Publicity / Marketing: Stephen Sunderlin - Sunpro Inc.

Graphic Design: Molly Gilman

Website: www.swingthemusical.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Swing-A-Musical

Every Wednesday at 8:00 pm

St. Luke's Theater- 308 West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You